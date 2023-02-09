Chasing Horse charged with federal crimes in child sex abuse probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chasing Horse charged with federal crimes in child sex abuse probe

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 7.58am
Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in North Las Vegas (Ty O’Neil/AP)
Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in North Las Vegas (Ty O’Neil/AP)

Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse, who is accused of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls for decades, has been charged with federal crimes – adding to a growing list of criminal cases against him.

The 46-year-old, who was arrested in Nevada last week, now faces two counts of sexually exploiting children and one count of having child sexual abuse material, according to a criminal complaint filed on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities allege Chasing Horse filmed sex attacks.

The federal charges came hours after a state judge granted 300,000 US dollar (£247,915) bail to Chasing Horse, who has been in Las Vegas police custody since his January 31 arrest near the home he shared with five wives.

Family and supporters of former actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, attend a bail hearing at North Las Vegas Justice Court
Family and supporters of former actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, attend a bail hearing at North Las Vegas Justice Court (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/AP)

Earlier on Wednesday, about two dozen of Chasing Horse’s relatives and friends filed into a North Las Vegas courtroom in a show of support, hoping he would be released on bail.

They cheered and celebrated the judge’s decision as they left the court building, waving signs which translate to “justice for Chasing Horse”.

Now if he posts bail, he is likely to be taken into federal custody.

In state court, Chasing Horse is charged with eight felonies, including sexual assault, sex trafficking and child abuse. He has not entered a plea.

Canadian police in British Columbia confirmed this week they also are pursuing a criminal case against the former actor, who is known for his portrayal of Smiles A Lot in Kevin Costner’s 1990 Oscar-winning film.

He is accused in a 2018 sexual assault in the British Columbia village of Keremeos near the Washington state border.

Authorities in Nevada say his crimes date to the early 2000s and stretch across the United States and into Canada.

North Las Vegas justice of the peace Craig Newman presides over the bail hearing
North Las Vegas justice of the peace Craig Newman presides over the bail hearing (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/AP)

It was not immediately clear how, if at all, the federal charges will affect Chasing Horse’s case in Clark County.

His public defender Kristy Holston did not immediately respond on Wednesday evening to a request for comment.

At his bail hearing on Wednesday morning, Clark County chief deputy district attorney William Rowles told the judge Chasing Horse should remain in custody because he was “grooming” girls to replace his older wives at the time of his arrest.

“There is evidence that this individual is still in the process of grooming young children to replace the others as they grow up,” Mr Rowles said.

Nevada authorities have described Chasing Horse in more than a hundred pages of court documents as the leader of a cult known as The Circle, whose followers believed Chasing Horse, as a “medicine man”, could communicate with higher beings.

Police say he abused that position to physically and sexually assault women and girls and take underage wives.

At its peak, Mr Rowles said, The Circle had about 300 members.

Chasing Horse listens to proceedings
Chasing Horse listens to proceedings (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/AP)

Investigators and victims had been expected to speak in court on Wednesday because Nevada law requires prosecutors to show convincing evidence a defendant should remain jailed as they await trial.

But after delays in the proceedings, the judge heard only from Mr Rowles, who requested two million dollar (£1.65 million) bail, and Ms Holston, who asked the judge to set bail at 50,000 dollars (£41,319).

After the hearing, Ms Holston said she is happy with the judge’s decision and looking forward to his next court date in North Las Vegas, currently scheduled for February 22.

At that hearing, a judge is expected to hear evidence in the case and decide whether Chasing Horse will stand trial.

“We’re really looking forward to the preliminary hearing in this case because it’s another public hearing where we will have an opportunity to point out the weaknesses in the state’s case,” she said.

Rulon Pete, a representative of the alleged victims and the executive director of the Las Vegas Indian Centre, said they are disappointed with the judge’s decision. Some of the alleged victims were in the courtroom on Wednesday.

Public defender Kristy Holston, centre, addresses the court
Public defender Kristy Holston, centre, addresses the court (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/AP)

“What happened this morning was like a slap in the face,” Mr Pete said.

Police said they have identified at least six alleged victims, including one who was 13 when she said she was abused, and another who said she was offered to Chasing Horse as a “gift” when she was 15.

Chasing Horse was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota nation.

In 2015, he was banished from the Fort Peck Reservation in Poplar, Montana, following allegations of human trafficking.

