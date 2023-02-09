Twitter users hit by ‘rate limit’ warnings as thousands left unable to tweet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Twitter users hit by ‘rate limit’ warnings as thousands left unable to tweet

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 8.37am Updated: February 9 2023, 9.44am
Similar restrictions have traditionally been used to protect against large-scale spam campaigns (Yui Mok/PA)
Similar restrictions have traditionally been used to protect against large-scale spam campaigns (Yui Mok/PA)

Twitter users around the world have reported being unable to tweet or follow other accounts because of a bug linked to new limits on user activity on the platform.

On Wednesday, users began reporting seeing a message saying “rate limit exceeded” – meaning they had hit the site’s limit for the number of tweets or new accounts followed within a certain time period.

Twitter said it has the limits in place to ease the strain on the site and help it run more smoothly, but many users reported seeing the message while well below the limits – some said they had not previously tweeted that day, suggesting a bug in the system.

Twitter acknowledged the issue on Wednesday night, with the platform’s official support account tweeting: “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed.”

Although limits around Twitter activity are not new, some thresholds have been lowered in recent months.

Similar restrictions have traditionally been used to protect against large-scale spam campaigns, stopping inauthentic accounts from tweeting messages and trying to follow other accounts relentlessly.

However, a page on Twitter’s online help centre shows the Elon Musk-owned platform is enforcing limits for all users as part of efforts to “alleviate some of the strain on the behind-the-scenes part of Twitter and reduce downtime and error pages”.

Twitter app
Twitter said it introduced the limits to help ease the strain on the site (PA)

The page says accounts will now be limited to sending 500 direct messages (DMs) a day, 2,400 tweets a day – including retweets – and following 400 new accounts each day.

The help centre says the daily tweet limit is “further broken down in semi-hourly intervals”, which may have caused the issue for some prolific Twitter users who saw the “rate limit exceeded” message.

The limits also say an account will only be allowed to follow 5,000 other accounts, with “additional follow attempts” after that threshold has been reached being “limited by account-specific ratios”.

Since taking over Twitter at the end of October and dismissing more than half of the platform’s 7,500-strong global workforce, experts have raised questions about the ability of Mr Musk and the now skeleton staff in some departments to keep the social media giant online.

Mr Musk has mocked such suggestions, but these tightened restrictions suggest there are some concerns inside Twitter about the platform’s ability to handle high traffic rates.

The help page also says the new limits “may be temporarily reduced during periods of heavy site usage”.

The incident comes as another major Musk-backed change to Twitter begins to roll out, with the introduction of a 4,000-character limit on tweets for subscribers to the paid-for Twitter Blue service.

The new limit will allow subscribers to post tweets substantially longer than those under the current 280-character limit, although some argue such long posts are against the original spirit of the site.

