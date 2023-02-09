Tiny mouse named after Sir Patrick Stewart nets Guinness world record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Tiny mouse named after Sir Patrick Stewart nets Guinness world record

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 8.56am
A Pacific pocket mouse named after Sir Patrick Stewart is the world’s oldest (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance/AP)
A Pacific pocket mouse named after Sir Patrick Stewart is the world’s oldest (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance/AP)

A tiny California mouse now has a big title after netting a Guinness world record for longevity.

The Pacific pocket mouse, called Pat after Star Trek star Sir Patrick Stewart, is the oldest living mouse in human care at the ripe age of nine years and 209 days, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced after a certification ceremony.

Pat was born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on July 14 2013 under a conservation breeding programme, the alliance said.

The Pacific pocket mouse, which weighs less than 10 grammes, is the smallest mouse species in North America and gets its name from cheek pouches the animals use to carry food and nesting materials.

Pat, who has received a Guinness world record for longevity for being the oldest living mouse in human care
Pat, who has received a Guinness world record for longevity for being the oldest living mouse in human care (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance/AP)

The mouse once had a range stretching from Los Angeles to the Tijuana River Valley but the population plunged after 1932 because of human encroachment and habitat destruction, the alliance said.

The mouse was thought to be extinct for 20 years until tiny, isolated populations were rediscovered in 1994 in Dana Point in Orange County but the species remains endangered.

In 2012, the alliance began a breeding programme to help save the mouse from extinction.

Last year, it recorded 117 pups born in a record 31 litters.

Many of the mice will be reintroduced to the wild this spring.

A new population of Pacific pocket mice was established in Orange County’s Laguna Coast Wilderness Park and the mice began breeding without human assistance in 2017.

Sir Patrick Stewart
The tiny mouse is named after Sir Patrick Stewart (PA)

Though it does not receive the publicity of larger and more charismatic species, the Pacific pocket mouse is critical to its ecosystem because the mice disperse the seeds of native plants and their digging encourages plant growth, the alliance said.

“This recognition is so special for our team and is significant for the species,” said Debra Shier, who established and oversees the conservation programme.

“It’s indicative of the dedication and incredible care we as an organisation provide for each species, from the largest to the very smallest.”

