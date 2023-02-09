Hopes fade as death toll after earthquake in Turkey and Syria passes 20,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Hopes fade as death toll after earthquake in Turkey and Syria passes 20,000

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 9.20am Updated: February 9 2023, 7.11pm
People warm up with fire in front of destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey (Khalil Hamra/AP)
People warm up with fire in front of destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey (Khalil Hamra/AP)

More survivors have been pulled from under the rubble of collapsed buildings after a huge earthquake and aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria – but hopes of finding more people alive more than three days later are fading.

The disaster’s death toll now exceeds 20,000.

Emergency crews working through the night in the city of Antakya were able to save a young girl, Hazal Guner, from the ruins of a building and also rescued her father, Soner Guner, two hours later, news agency IHA reported.

As they prepared the man to be put in an ambulance, rescue crews told him his daughter was alive and they were taking him to the same field hospital for treatment.

“I love you all,” he faintly whispered to the rescue team.

While stories of miraculous rescues briefly buoyed spirits, the grim reality of the hardship facing tens of thousands who survived the disaster cast a shadow.

The number of deaths has surpassed the toll in a 2011 earthquake off Japan that triggered a tsunami, killing more than 18,400 people.

In Diyarbakir, east of Antakya, rescuers freed an injured woman from a collapsed building in the early morning hours but found the three people next to her in the rubble dead, the DHA news agency reported.

In addition to the thousands killed in Turkey, the country’s disaster management agency said more than 60,000 have been injured. On the Syrian side of the border, at least 3,162 have been reported dead and more than 5,000 hurt.

Tens of thousands are thought to have lost their homes. In Antakya, former residents of a collapsed building huddled around an outdoor fire overnight into Thursday, wrapping blankets tightly around themselves to try and stay warm.

Satellite images shows buildings in Antakya, Turkey, before and after a powerful earthquake struck the region on Monday
Satellite images shows buildings in Antakya, Turkey, before and after a powerful earthquake struck the region on Monday (Maxar Technologies/AP)

Serap Arslan said many people remain under the rubble of the nearby building, including her mother and brother. She said machinery only started to move some of the heavy concrete on Wednesday.

“We tried to clear the debris on our own, but unfortunately our efforts have been insufficient,” the 45-year-old said.

Selen Ekimen wiped tears from her face with gloved hands as she said both her parents and brother are still buried.

“There’s been no sound from them for days,” she said. “Nothing.”

Experts say the survival window for those trapped under the rubble or otherwise unable to obtain basic necessities is closing rapidly. At the same time, they say it is too soon to abandon hope.

“The first 72 hours are considered to be critical,” said Steven Godby, a natural hazards expert at Nottingham Trent University in England. “The survival ratio on average within 24 hours is 74%, after 72 hours it is 22% and by the fifth day it is 6%.”

According to the disaster management agency, more than 110,000 rescue personnel are now taking part in the effort and more than 5,500 vehicles, including tractors, cranes, bulldozers and excavators have been shipped.

The task is monumental, however, with thousands of buildings toppled by the earthquake.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who faces a tough battle for re-election in May, acknowledged problems with the emergency response to Monday’s 7.8-magnitude quake, but said the winter weather has been a factor. The earthquake also destroyed the runway at Hatay’s airport, further disrupting the response.

“It is not possible to be prepared for such a disaster,” Mr Erdogan said as he visited the hard-hit province of Hatay on Wednesday. “We will not leave any of our citizens uncared for.” He also hit back at critics, saying “dishonourable people” are spreading “lies and slander” about the government’s actions.

The disaster comes at a sensitive time for Mr Erdogan, who faces an economic downturn and high inflation. Perceptions that his government mismanaged the crisis could hurt his standing. He said the government will distribute 10,000 Turkish lira (£437.75) to affected families.

People stand by collapsed buildings in Golbasi, in Adiyaman province, southern Turkey
People stand by collapsed buildings in Golbasi, in Adiyaman province, southern Turkey (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Teams from more than two dozen countries have joined the local emergency personnel in the effort. But the scale of destruction from the quake and its powerful aftershocks is so immense and spread over such a wide area that many people are still awaiting help.

The region was already beset by more than a decade of civil war in Syria. Millions have been displaced within Syria itself and millions more have sought refuge in Turkey.

In Syria, aid efforts have been hampered by the ongoing war and the isolation of the rebel-held region along the border, which is surrounded by Russia-backed government forces. Syria itself is an international pariah under western sanctions linked to the war.

In north-west Syria, the first UN aid trucks to enter the rebel-controlled area from Turkey since the quake arrived on Thursday, underscoring the difficulty of getting help to people in the country.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
2
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
4
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
The funeral cortege of Randal Lumb passes Tannadice.
Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58
7
William Hendry leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Ferry cannabis grower told police ‘things got out of hand’ after massive cultivation found
8
The alleged attempted murders are said to have happened on Americanmuir Road in Dundee.
Dundee pair accused of trying to murder police by driving at them in BMW
9
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Xplore bus attacks Picture shows; Xplore bus attacks . Fintry . Supplied by Avril Ross Date; Unknown
Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks

More from The Courier

St Johnstone's head of football operations, Gus MacPherson.
Gus MacPherson: St Johnstone are restoring their stability and Callum Davidson is perfect fit…
Daisy Downie, Dundee fungi fan alongside a 'clicker' from HBO's The Last of Us. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson and HBO/WarnerMedia.
Dundee group reveal weird science behind TV zombie smash 'The Last of Us'
St John's Academy pupils Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson have been given Courier Gold Stars for their hands-on recycling project. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
Friends who recycle waste plastic into products at St John's Academy awarded Gold Stars
Alison Bryden and Alasdair Wylie of Birnam to Ballinluig A9 Community Group. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dualling the A9: Perthshire residents fear road will never be finished
Courier News - Pwerth - Anita Diori - Crannog Centre Apprentices - CR0022984 - Dunkeld - Picture Shows: The Scottish Crannog Centre in Kenmore, Dunkeld - Tuesday 11th August 2020 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Scottish Crannog Centre reopening with special love-themed tours for Valentine's week
Embezzler Alison Carlin appeared in a promotional video for her company Gillies and Mackay. Image: YouTube.
Office boss embezzled £16k from Perthshire shed firm
Court artist sketch of Jack Addis (right) and Jeremy Laxton, appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London. Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire
Perthshire former police officer on child abuse sharing charge
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tony Kyriacou/Shutterstock (1109621b) Wartime confectionery 'Ministry of Food' exhibition, Imperial War Museum, London, Britain - 10 Feb 2010 To coincide with the 70th anniversary of rationing in wartime Britain the Imperial War Museum in London has launched it latest exhibition' Ministry of Food'. The exhibition chronicles how British public adapted to a world of food shortages during 14 years of rationing during the 40's and 50's.
Here's what happened when sweet rationing came to a sticky end in Dundee
Doubledykes level crossing
Fife politicians urged to back level crossing closure protest as public meeting announced

Editor's Picks

Most Commented