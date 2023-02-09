Toyota reports 8% drop in profit as chip shortage continues to affect industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Toyota reports 8% drop in profit as chip shortage continues to affect industry

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 10.05am Updated: February 9 2023, 10.45am
The company logo highlights the grille of a 2021 Tacoma pickup truck on display in the Toyota exhibit at the Denver car show (David Zalubowski/AP)
Toyota has reported an 8.1% drop in fiscal third quarter profit as a global shortage of computer chips and soaring raw material costs battering the industry hit Japan’s top car maker.

The firm’s October-December profit totalled 727.9 billion yen (£4.6 billion), down from 791.7 billion yen (£5 billion) the previous year.

The company said it is doing its best to find other chips suppliers to keep up with demand. Higher material and energy costs slashed profitability, it said.

Toyota kept its global consolidated vehicles sales forecast for the fiscal year, which ends in March, unchanged at 10.4 million vehicles. That would be little changed from what it sold in the previous fiscal year, at 10.38 million vehicles.

It expects to sell more Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Japan but sell less in the US and the rest of Asia, it said.

Quarterly sales rose 25% to 9.75 trillion yen (£61 billion).

Toyota said although its operating income in Japan got a boost from currency fluctuations recently, in which the Japanese yen has dropped against other currencies, that hurt its profits in the US and Europe.

A weak yen lifts the earnings of Japanese exporters like Toyota by boosting the value of their overseas earnings when converted into yen. The US dollar was trading at about 115 yen a year ago but is now at nearly 130 yen.

Toyota expects to earn 2.36 trillion yen (£15 billion) in profit for the full fiscal year, unchanged from its earlier forecast. That’s lower than its year-ago annual profit of 2.85 trillion yen (£18 billion).

Akio Toyoda, grandson of the company founder, plans to step down as Toyota’s chief executive while staying on as chairman in a move apparently aimed at freshening up its image and highlighting that it is shifting gears for a new era of electric vehicles.

The new chief executive, Koji Sato, is in his 50s, young by Japanese standards for top management at mainstream companies. He has an engineering background and has worked in the Lexus luxury brand division and branding operations and at Toyota Gazoo Racing Company.

Mr Sato will be steering Toyota’s move to greener vehicles, including electric and hydrogen-powered cars. The personnel changes, which kick in on April 1, need shareholders’ approval, scheduled for the next general meeting.

Like the rest of the industry, the maker of the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models faces various challenges, including rising interest rates, inflation, fluctuating exchange rates and political uncertainties around the world.

The global car industry has been slammed for some time by supply chain crunches because of disruptions from the pandemic.

