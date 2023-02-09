Number of people killed with a knife in 2021/22 was highest for 76 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Number of people killed with a knife in 2021/22 was highest for 76 years

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 10.19am Updated: February 9 2023, 2.25pm
The number of people killed with a knife in England and Wales in 2021/22 was the highest since records began in 1946 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The number of people killed with a knife in England and Wales in 2021/22 was the highest on record for 76 years.

Around four in 10 homicides were committed using a knife or sharp instrument in the year to March 2022 (282).

This is a 19% rise compared with the previous year and the highest annual total since records began in 1946, according to analysis from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The 2021/22 total number of homicides – murder, manslaughter and infanticide – is similar to a previous high of 281 in the 12 months to March 2018, a report published on Thursday said.

As in previous years, using a knife or sharp instrument continued to be the most common method of killing.

The ONS said the recent increase was driven by an 18% rise in the number of male victims, from 184 to 218.

The largest volume increase was for teenage boys aged 16 to 17, rising from 10 homicides to 24.

The latest analysis shows 177 victims of homicide by knife or sharp instrument were white (63%), an increase of 36 compared with the previous year.

There were 59 black victims (21%), compared with 57 in the previous period. Of these, 25 were aged 16 to 24.

The ONS analysed data held by the Home Office Homicide Index, which contains detailed information about each killing recorded by police in England and Wales.

In the 12 months to March 2022, the total number of homicides returned to levels seen prior to the coronavirus pandemic, with 696 victims recorded.

Some 69 of the victims were aged between 13 and 19. Of these, 51 were killed by a knife or sharp instrument.

The homicide rate was 11.7 per million population, with the rate for boys and men (16.9 per million population) more than twice that for women and girls (6.6 per million population).

The report also noted an increase in the number of domestic homicides (134) in the period, where people were killed by partners, ex-partners, parents, children or other family members. While this was 18 more than the previous year, it was a similar number to the average over the last decade (129).

In a third of cases in which women were killed (60), the suspect was their partner or ex-partner.

