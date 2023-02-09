Pepsi sales rise 10% in the fourth quarter after price hikes By Press Association February 9 2023, 11.59am Updated: February 9 2023, 12.02pm (Steve Skjold/Alamy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Pepsi has reported better-than-expected sales in the fourth quarter after hiking prices for its drinks and snacks. Revenue rose more than 10% to 28 billion US dollars (£23.1 billion). That was better than the 26.8 billion dollars (£22.1 billion) Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Pepsi’s net income fell 60% to 535 million dollars (£440.8 million), largely due to a 1.5 billion dollar (£1.24 billion) impairment charge for its SodaStream brand and other assets. Here is an early look at our Pepsi Zero Sugar extended Super Bowl commercial. Was @BenStiller’s reaction #RealOrActing? 🤔 Let us know 👇 #Zoolander #RachelDratch #SuperBowlLVII @TheRealDratch pic.twitter.com/sB4JReEjn1— Pepsi (@pepsi) February 8, 2023 Without one-time items, Pepsi earned 1.67 dollars (£1.38) per share in the October-December period, beating analysts’ forecast of 1.65 dollars (£1.36). Higher prices helped it navigate rising costs for fuel as well as commodities like cooking oil and potatoes, the company said on Thursday. The New York firm expects to deliver organic revenue growth of 6% this year, a slower pace from its full-year organic growth of 14.4% in 2022. It also plans one billion dollars (£820 million) in share repurchases. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take… 2 Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win 3 Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea 2 4 Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business 5 Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates 6 Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58 7 Ferry cannabis grower told police ‘things got out of hand’ after massive cultivation found 8 Dundee pair accused of trying to murder police by driving at them in BMW 9 Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes 10 Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks More from The Courier Gus MacPherson: St Johnstone are restoring their stability and Callum Davidson is perfect fit… Dundee group reveal weird science behind TV zombie smash 'The Last of Us' Friends who recycle waste plastic into products at St John's Academy awarded Gold Stars Dualling the A9: Perthshire residents fear road will never be finished Scottish Crannog Centre reopening with special love-themed tours for Valentine's week Office boss embezzled £16k from Perthshire shed firm Perthshire former police officer on child abuse sharing charge Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee Here's what happened when sweet rationing came to a sticky end in Dundee Fife politicians urged to back level crossing closure protest as public meeting announced Editor's Picks Sheku Bayoh’s tearful partner tells inquiry of anger over police ‘lies’ Concerns raised over ‘efficiency’ of Dundee City Council’s hybrid working Alan Livingstone obituary: Dundee minister and former Perth councillor Thursday court round-up — Hammer woman leaves city and moneylender avoids prison Angus Council finance chief shares fears on future funding of ‘statutory duties’ The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in Dundee Jobcentre opened during pandemic to close Seagreen: Turbine installation work paused at giant wind farm off Angus coast Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58 Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win Most Commented 1 Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'? 2 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 3 1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets 4 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 5 STEVE FINAN: Dundee youth crime? I blame the parents 6 The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene 7 A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target 'simply no longer achievable' 8 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked 9 Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies? 10 5 Dundee talking points as Dark Blues throw away cup final spot with Raith Rovers inflicting more penalty pain