What the latest NHS performance figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

What the latest NHS performance figures show

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 1.23pm
Ambulance response times and A&E performance have improved in England (Jeff Moore/PA)
Ambulance response times and A&E performance have improved in England (Jeff Moore/PA)

Ambulance response times and A&E performance improved in England in January, during a month that saw a drop in levels of flu and Covid-19 but ongoing industrial action by NHS workers.

Here are the key figures from the latest data:

– Accident and emergency (A&E) waits

Some 42,735 people had to wait more than 12 hours in A&E departments in England in January from a decision to admit to actually being admitted.

HEALTH NHS
(PA Graphics)

The figure is down 22% from a record 54,532 in December.

A total of 142,139 people waited at least four hours from the decision to admit to admission in January, down 17% from a record 170,283 in December.

Meanwhile 72% of patients were seen within four hours of arrival at A&Es last month, up from the record low of 65% in December.

The operational standard is that at least 95% of patients attending A&E should be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours, but this has not been met nationally since 2015.

– A&E attendances

The number of people visiting A&E departments in England in January was 1.96 million, down from a record 2.28 million in December.

The figure is also below the 2.11 million for the pre-pandemic month of January 2020.

Nurses and ambulance workers took industrial action on a number of days in December and January, which led to some NHS services advising the public to dial 999 only if there was a risk to life or if somebody was seriously ill or injured.

– Ambulance response times

The average response time in January for ambulances in England dealing with the most urgent incidents, defined as calls from people with life-threatening illnesses or injuries, was eight minutes and 30 seconds.

HEALTH NHS
(PA Graphics)

This is down from 10 minutes and 57 seconds in December, which was the longest on record.

The target standard response time for urgent incidents is seven minutes.

Ambulances took an average of 32 minutes and six seconds in January to respond to emergency calls such as heart attacks, strokes and sepsis.

This is down sharply from one hour, 32 minutes and 54 seconds in December, which was the longest on record.

The target is 18 minutes.

Response times for urgent calls, such as late stages of labour, non-severe burns and diabetes, averaged one hour, 26 minutes and nine seconds in January, a steep fall from a record four hours, 19 minutes and 10 seconds in December.

– Ambulance handover delays

Nearly a quarter (24%) of ambulance patients in England waited at least 30 minutes last week to be handed to A&E teams.

This is up from 18% the previous week, but is well below the record 44% in the week to January 1.

(PA Graphics)

Some 10% of patients waited more than an hour last week to be transferred to A&E.

The figure is up week-on-week from 6%, but below the record 26% at the start of the year.

– Overall waiting list

The number of people waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen slightly, but remains below the recent record high.

An estimated 7.20 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of December.

This is up from 7.19 million in November but below the record 7.21 million in October, which was the highest number since records began in August 2007.

– Waits of more than a year

An estimated 406,035 people in England had been waiting more than 52 weeks to start routine hospital treatment at the end of December.

This is down slightly from 406,575 at the end of November.

HEALTH NHS
(PA Graphics)

The Government and NHS England have set the ambition of eliminating all waits of more than a year by March 2025.

– Waits of more than 18 months

There were 54,882 people waiting more than 18 months to start routine treatment at the end of December.

This is up from 48,961 at the end of November.

The Government and NHS England have set the ambition of eliminating all waits of more than 18 months by April 2023.

– Cancer referrals

The proportion of patients seeing a cancer specialist within two weeks of being referred urgently by a GP in December was 80.3%, up from 78.8% in November but still well below the 93% target.

Some 70.7% of patients urgently referred for suspected cancer were diagnosed or had cancer ruled out within 28 days, up from 69.7% the previous month.

The elective recovery plan sets a goal of March 2024 for 75% of patients who have been urgently referred by their GP for suspected cancer to be diagnosed or have cancer ruled out within 28 days.

Meanwhile 213,442 urgent cancer referrals were made by GPs in England in December, down from a record 264,391 in November.

– Delayed discharges

An average of 13,975 hospital beds per day last week in England were occupied by people ready to be discharged.

This is broadly unchanged from 13,983 the previous week and is slightly below the record 14,069 for the week to January 8.

A year ago the figure stood at 12,387.

Some 41% of patients ready to leave hospital last week were actually discharged, compared with 43% at this point last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
2
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
4
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
The funeral cortege of Randal Lumb passes Tannadice.
Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58
7
William Hendry leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Ferry cannabis grower told police ‘things got out of hand’ after massive cultivation found
8
The alleged attempted murders are said to have happened on Americanmuir Road in Dundee.
Dundee pair accused of trying to murder police by driving at them in BMW
9
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Xplore bus attacks Picture shows; Xplore bus attacks . Fintry . Supplied by Avril Ross Date; Unknown
Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks

More from The Courier

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
4 takeaways from James McPake press conference. including Airdrie team news and Paul Allan…
Ark Housing Association has been fined at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after Shirley Breeze choked while being fed a marshmallow.
Housing Association fined after woman died choking on marshmallow
Ambulance response times and A&E performance have improved in England (Jeff Moore/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hammer woman leaves city and moneylender avoids prison
Ground preparation work at the site on Wednesday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Preparation work for new homes starts at former Halley's Mill site in Dundee
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council finance chief shares fears on future funding of 'statutory duties'
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
A gritter on the A9 south of Perth.
Anger in Perthshire at long road of failure to upgrade the A9
The Jobcentre on West Marketgait. Image: Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Dundee Jobcentre opened during pandemic to close
woman's hands writing an envelope, shot from above
LYNNE HOGGAN: Handwritten letter reminded me of what we've lost
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Dundee minister and former Perth councillor Alan Livingstone dies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented