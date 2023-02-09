Serving Met Police officer charged with rape By Press Association February 9 2023, 2.47pm Pc Jordan Pascal, of the Met’s Taskforce, was charged on February 2 with the rape of a woman in 2009 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape by Essex Police. Pc Jordan Pascal, of the Met’s Taskforce, was charged on February 2 with the rape of a woman in 2009. He joined the force in June 2012 and has been suspended from duty, the Metropolitan Police said. Pascal will appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on March 13. Chief Superintendent Claire Smart, who leads the Met’s Taskforce Command, said: “Pc Pascal has been suspended and criminal proceedings will now follow. “While I recognise the inevitable strength of public feeling, it is important that nothing is said that will put those proceedings at risk.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take… 2 Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win 3 Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea 2 4 Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business 5 Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates 6 Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58 7 Ferry cannabis grower told police ‘things got out of hand’ after massive cultivation found 8 Dundee pair accused of trying to murder police by driving at them in BMW 9 Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes 10 Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks More from The Courier 4 takeaways from James McPake press conference. including Airdrie team news and Paul Allan… Housing Association fined after woman died choking on marshmallow Thursday court round-up — Hammer woman leaves city and moneylender avoids prison Preparation work for new homes starts at former Halley's Mill site in Dundee Angus Council finance chief shares fears on future funding of 'statutory duties' The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in Anger in Perthshire at long road of failure to upgrade the A9 Dundee Jobcentre opened during pandemic to close LYNNE HOGGAN: Handwritten letter reminded me of what we've lost Dundee minister and former Perth councillor Alan Livingstone dies Editor's Picks Sheku Bayoh’s tearful partner tells inquiry of anger over police ‘lies’ Concerns raised over ‘efficiency’ of Dundee City Council’s hybrid working Dundee minister and former Perth councillor Alan Livingstone dies Thursday court round-up — Hammer woman leaves city and moneylender avoids prison Angus Council finance chief shares fears on future funding of ‘statutory duties’ The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in Dundee Jobcentre opened during pandemic to close Seagreen: Turbine installation work paused at giant wind farm off Angus coast Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58 Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win Most Commented 1 Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'? 2 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 3 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 4 1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets 5 Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry 6 The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene 7 STEVE FINAN: Dundee youth crime? I blame the parents 8 A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target 'simply no longer achievable' 9 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked 10 Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies?