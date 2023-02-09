US accuses the Chinese military of being behind vast aerial spy programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US accuses the Chinese military of being behind vast aerial spy programme

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 2.56pm
The remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it (Chad Fish/AP)
The remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it (Chad Fish/AP)

China’s military is probably behind an aerial spy programme targeting more than 40 countries on five continents with high-altitude surveillance balloons similar to one the US shot down over the Atlantic Ocean coast, President Joe Biden’s administration said.

The statement from a senior State Department official offered the most detail to date linking China’s People’s Liberation Army to the balloon that traversed the United States, with the administration saying China has developed a vast surveillance programme capable of collecting sensitive intelligence.

The public details are meant to refute China’s persistent denials the balloon was used for spying.

The high altitude balloon floating over Billings, Montana, before it was shot down
The high altitude balloon floating over Billings, Montana, before it was shot down (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette/AP)

On Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning repeated China’s insistence the large unmanned balloon was a civilian meteorological airship accidentally blown off course and that the US “overreacted” by shooting it down.

“It is irresponsible,” Ms Mao said.

The latest accusations “may be part of the US side’s information warfare against China”, she added.

But the US official said images of the shot-down balloon collected by American U-2 spy planes as it floated across the country show it was “capable of conducting signals intelligence collection” with multiple antennas and other equipment designed to upload sensitive information and solar panels to power them.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning (Liu Zheng/AP)

The official said an analysis of the balloon debris is “inconsistent” with China’s explanation.

The US is contacting the other countries targeted, the official said, to discuss the scope of the Chinese spy programme.

The official provided details to reporters by email on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter, which has already forced the cancellation of a planned visit to China earlier this week by US secretary of state Antony Blinken.

The official said the US is confident the manufacturer of the balloon shot down on Saturday has “a direct relationship with China’s military and is an approved vendor of the” army.

The official cited information from an official PLA procurement portal as evidence for the connection between the company and the military.

