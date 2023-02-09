Same-sex blessings a ‘moment of hope’ for Church but divisions still ‘run deep’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Same-sex blessings a ‘moment of hope’ for Church but divisions still ‘run deep’

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 3.12pm Updated: February 9 2023, 5.33pm
Members of the Church of England’s Synod voted in favour of same-sex blessings in churches (James Manning/PA)
Members of the Church of England’s Synod voted in favour of same-sex blessings in churches (James Manning/PA)

Blessings for same-sex couples in the Church of England have been welcomed as a “moment of hope” but with a recognition that “divisions run deep” on the issue.

It is expected that by summer people in same-sex civil partnerships or marriages will be able to go to Anglican churches and receive a blessing to celebrate that relationship.

A motion on the proposals was voted through by the Church of England’s General Synod on Thursday, following a marathon eight-hour debate spanning two days which heard multiple opposing views.

While the result was given in relative silence at a packed room at Church House in Westminster, the room erupted into applause moments later in recognition of the debate’s chairman, and some of those gathered together became emotional and hugged.

The position on gay marriage will not change and same-sex couples will still be unable to marry in church – although senior figures in the Church have recognised the conversation on equal marriage is likely to continue.

The motion also included an acknowledgement of a “failure” to welcome LGBTQI+ people and a repentance for the harm they have and continue to experience in the Church.

The motion did not have to be put before the synod, but bishops said they wanted to get as many views as possible.

All three houses – the House of Bishops, Clergy and Laity – had a majority vote in favour.

There has been no legislative change in the Church and the decision for clergy to offer blessings is a voluntary one.

Speaking last month the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said he “joyfully” welcomed the blessings proposals but added that he will not personally carry them out due to his “pastoral responsibility for the whole communion”.

Following the vote the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said he would “gladly” give blessings, while the Bishop of London, Dame Sarah Mullally, who led the debate and chairs the group which oversaw the development of the proposals, said she “would have the conversation (with a couple), and there are certainly prayers within that suite (of prayers) that I would use”.

Dame Sarah described the result as a “moment of hope for the Church” but recognised that differences of opinion and strong feelings remain.

She said: “I know that what we have proposed as a way forward does not go nearly far enough for many but too far for others.”

The Archbishop of York
The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said the decision ‘puts the Church of England in a better place’ (James Manning/PA)

In a joint statement, Mr Welby and Mr Cottrell said it had been a “long road to get us to this point”.

The archbishops added: “For the first time, the Church of England will publicly, unreservedly and joyfully welcome same-sex couples in church.

“The Church continues to have deep differences on these questions which go to the heart of our human identity.”

Mr Cottrell said while he was pleased with the result, he could not feel joyful due to his awareness of differences in opinion.

He told the PA news agency: “We are divided on this as a church and those divisions run deep.

“And the church is, you know, we’re not an organisation, we’re a community, we’re a family, we’re a household and it’s very painful when there’s disagreement.

“So, although I am pleased about the decisions we’ve made, I suppose I’m not feeling joyful because I’m concerned for my sisters and brothers for whom this is going to be very difficult.”

He said the decision taken by the synod “puts the Church of England in a better place” but that ways must be found to protect the conscience of those who do not approve of the blessings.

He added: “Part of that better place, and if we want to be an inclusive church that needs to mean including those for whom this will be difficult.”

The blessings will not come into effect immediately as the bishops need to issue new pastoral guidance, something that is expected to happen by the July synod.

Church of England General Synod
Members of the Church of England’s General Synod (James Manning/PA)

The Church of England said comments made at synod will now “guide the bishops as they refine” draft texts known as Prayers of Love and Faith, and prepare the pastoral guidance in the coming months before the prayers are formally commended for use in churches.

Both Dame Sarah and Mr Cottrell recognised the debate on gay marriage has not gone away.

Mr Cottrell told PA: “We can’t and don’t want to stop debate. And so I’ve no doubt the debate will continue in one way or another.

“But today we’ve made a clear decision about maintaining holy matrimony as between one man and one woman, and issuing or commending these prayers of love and faith. So that’s what we’re doing today. But yes, the conversation will continue, I’m sure.”

Dame Sarah said groups for and against gay marriage in the church “will want to continue to put their voice into both the Church of England and the wider group and so therefore there is no doubt that those conversations will carry on”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
2
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
4
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
The funeral cortege of Randal Lumb passes Tannadice.
Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58
7
William Hendry leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Ferry cannabis grower told police ‘things got out of hand’ after massive cultivation found
8
The alleged attempted murders are said to have happened on Americanmuir Road in Dundee.
Dundee pair accused of trying to murder police by driving at them in BMW
9
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Xplore bus attacks Picture shows; Xplore bus attacks . Fintry . Supplied by Avril Ross Date; Unknown
Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks

More from The Courier

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
4 takeaways from James McPake press conference. including Airdrie team news and Paul Allan…
Ark Housing Association has been fined at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after Shirley Breeze choked while being fed a marshmallow.
Housing Association fined after woman died choking on marshmallow
Members of the Church of England’s Synod voted in favour of same-sex blessings in churches (James Manning/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hammer woman leaves city and moneylender avoids prison
Ground preparation work at the site on Wednesday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Preparation work for new homes starts at former Halley's Mill site in Dundee
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council finance chief shares fears on future funding of 'statutory duties'
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
A gritter on the A9 south of Perth.
Anger in Perthshire at long road of failure to upgrade the A9
The Jobcentre on West Marketgait. Image: Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Dundee Jobcentre opened during pandemic to close
woman's hands writing an envelope, shot from above
LYNNE HOGGAN: Handwritten letter reminded me of what we've lost
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Dundee minister and former Perth councillor Alan Livingstone dies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented