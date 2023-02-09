Norovirus cases among over-65s highest in more than a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Norovirus cases among over-65s highest in more than a decade

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 3.38pm
Norovirus cases in England have risen significantly, with levels among over-65s the highest in over 10 years (Jeff Moore/PA)
Norovirus cases in England have risen “significantly”, with levels among over-65s the highest in more than 10 years, figures show.

The majority of outbreaks are in care homes, but there have also been increases in schools and hospitals.

Health experts urged people with symptoms to stay at home and not to return to work, or send sick children to school, until 48 hours after symptoms have cleared.

Cases of norovirus reported by laboratories are currently running 66% above the average for the past five seasons, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

But because only a small number of people seek medical help for the virus, prevalence within the wider community is likely to be much higher.

The biggest increase in laboratory-confirmed norovirus is among people aged 65 and over.

While high numbers of cases in this age group can be expected at this time of year, current levels haven’t been seen in more than a decade, the UKHSA said.

Norovirus is the most common infectious cause of vomiting and diarrhoea.

It spreads easily through contact with someone who has the virus or with contaminated surfaces.

While most people make a full recovery within two or three days, the virus can lead to dehydration, especially among the very young, elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

Dr Lesley Larkin of the UKHSA Gastrointestinal Infections and Food Safety Division, said: “Norovirus levels are currently the highest we have seen at this time of year in over a decade.

“Most reported cases are in the over-65s and we’re also seeing a rise in reported outbreaks, particularly in care home settings.

“Please stay at home if you are experiencing norovirus symptoms and do not return to work – particularly if you work with vulnerable people or food – or send sick children to school or nursery until 48 hours after symptoms have cleared.

“If you have a loved one in a care home or hospital, please avoid visiting until 48 hours after symptoms have cleared. Regular hand washing is really important to help stop the spread of this bug, but remember, alcohol gels do not kill off norovirus so soap and warm water is best.”

Hospital cases of norovirus in England have nearly doubled week-on-week, NHS data shows.

An average of 743 adult hospital beds were occupied last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms, up 88% from 393 in the week to January 29.

At this point last year the average stood at 302.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS medical director for England, said hospital cases of norovirus have risen “significantly” in line with what is being seen in the community and in care homes.

“It is a really unpleasant illness to catch, but for the vast majority of people it will usually pass in a couple of days, and self-treating at home is the best way to help yourself and avoid putting others at risk,” he added.

