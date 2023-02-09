Duke and Duchess of Cornwall learn about boat restoration during trip to county

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duke and Duchess of Cornwall learn about boat restoration during trip to county

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 3.45pm
The Prince and Princess of Wales tried their hand at boat restoring (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales tried their hand at boat restoring (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duke of Cornwall joked that an attempt at boat restoration by he and his wife was “like that Only Fools And Horses sketch with the chandeliers”.

William and Kate visited the harbour town of Falmouth on Thursday, on their first official joint visit since becoming Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

They went to the National Maritime Museum Cornwall and met volunteers working on boats including the Kiwi, a 14ft sailing dinghy presented to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh as a wedding present.

The couple tried their hand at riveting on a Helford Delta Class boat dating back to the 1940s, made of mahogany and oak.

Royal visit to Cornwall
The Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Cornwall while in Cornwall, leaves the National Maritime Museum Cornwall in Falmouth (Chris Jackson/PA)

William said: “It’s probably safer if you show us, we don’t want to be the ones who put a hole in it.”

As they lined up to have a go, he told his wife: “Make sure you do the right one, it’s a bit like that Only Fools And Horses sketch with the chandeliers.”

He said: “Are you ready Catherine?” before hitting the rivet with a hammer, while Kate held a heavy cast steel dolly underneath. She replied: “Oh my goodness.”

The couple swapped, with William telling onlookers: “If she sinks we were never here, you never saw us.”

They then met people supported by Young and Talented Cornwall, which provides financial support to young people in the county.

Royal visit to Cornwall
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall (Chris Jackson/PA)

Poppy Luxton, 16, who is being funded through the scheme for her sailing, discussed the sport with William and Kate.

Speaking afterwards, she said: “They were saying how their children go sailing on the dinghy. They are just really, really nice to have a conversation with.

“She asked about how Young and Talented funding helped me. She was saying she really thinks sport and getting outdoors is great for children.”

William and Kate discussed the benefits of music with Imogen Dowse, 18, a cellist and singer, who performed as the couple walked through the museum.

Miss Dowse, a chorister at Truro Cathedral, said: “They asked about how I started playing and how Young and Talented are supporting me through lessons.

Royal visit to Cornwall
The Duchess of Cornwall and schoolchildren take part in a model boat race (Chris Jackson/PA)

“We spoke about how music has life-changing benefits on mental health and educational development – we were talking about the benefits of music.

“They are trying to get their children into playing musical instruments. They didn’t mention an instrument in particular but I recommended the cello.”

The couple joined pupils at Falmouth King Charles school who were demonstrating how to move miniature sailing boats around a pool of water with controls.

They left the museum and were greeted by cheering crowds, with Kate surprised by Jim Embury, a former teacher from her prep school.

Kate said “oh my goodness” and hugged Mr Embury, now a volunteer at the museum, before exclaiming: “I do recognise you.”

Royal visit to Cornwall
The Duchess of Cornwall was reunited with one of her former school teachers (Chris Jackson/PA)

“I remember the classroom and everything,” she told him. “Are you based here now? And you are volunteering here? Wow. That is such a small world.

“I’m trying to teach my daughter all the things you probably taught me.”

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Embury said he taught Kate history in the mid 1990s.

When asked what sort of pupil she was, he replied: “I have to say fantastic.

“It was a great class and she was a great participant and a great kid. It was 25 years ago.”

Royal visit to Cornwall
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall met people working in the boat-building workshop (Chris Jackson/PA)

One protester, holding a blank sheet of paper, shouted “No more monarchy” at the couple.

The man, who did not want to give his name, was held back by police who he said “were worried that people were going to get annoyed and attack”.

Speaking afterwards, he added: “It is the 21st century, we don’t need a monarchy. It’s ridiculous.”

Before the couple left, Kate posed for a photograph with delighted fans Camille Meaney, 20, and Meilin Ji, 22.

“She was so lovely to us,” Miss Meaney said.

Royal visit to Cornwall
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall arrive for a visit to the National Maritime Museum Cornwall in Falmouth (Chris Jackson/PA)

William and Kate last carried out engagements in Cornwall in September 2016.

In November, William made his first official visit to Cornwall since becoming Duke of Cornwall.

He met staff, volunteers and young people at Newquay Orchard, which offers environmental education, employability training and community events.

William became heir apparent, and known as the Prince of Wales, after the death of his grandmother and the accession of his father, Charles, to the throne.

He also inherited the title Duke of Cornwall and is now Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Kate is now known as the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

