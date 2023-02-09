Mercedes facing 330,000 legal claims over ‘defeat devices’ in diesel vehicles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mercedes facing 330,000 legal claims over ‘defeat devices’ in diesel vehicles

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 3.51pm Updated: February 9 2023, 5.14pm
Mercedes denies liability over the alleged inclusion of “defeat devices” in its vehicles (David Davies/PA)
Mercedes denies liability over the alleged inclusion of "defeat devices" in its vehicles (David Davies/PA)

Mercedes-Benz is facing more than 330,000 compensation claims from motorists over allegations it unlawfully fitted “defeat devices” on diesel vehicles to get around emissions tests, the High Court was told.

The German manufacturer is alleged to have “deliberately misled” customers over whether its cars complied with emissions standards through the “concealment” of the banned technology.

Law firms representing hundreds of thousands of consumers and businesses sought to link their claims for damages against Mercedes – which denies installing “defeat devices” – at a hearing in London on Thursday.

The bid to bring what lawyers claim will be the largest consumer group action before the English courts is the latest legal development in the aftermath of the “dieselgate” emissions scandal.

In May, Volkswagen agreed to pay £193 million to more than 90,000 vehicle owners after it settled a group claim for compensation brought in the wake of the emissions testing revelations around seven years ago.

Mercedes-Benz is facing more than 330,000 compensation claims from motorists over allegations it unlawfully fitted ‘defeat devices’ on diesel vehicles to get around emissions tests (Alamy/PA)

The court was told that the legal teams for motorists and Mercedes agreed on the need for a group litigation order to manage the numerous cases against the manufacturer and its authorised dealerships.

Oliver Campbell KC, representing the car owners, said multiple law firms were helping bring around 336,000 claims and proposed that law firms Leigh Day and Pogust Goodhead act as lead solicitors in a group claim.

He told the court the “core allegation” against Mercedes was that it “manufactured and sold vehicles with defeat devices in breach of the emissions regulations” for which it had “no tenable defence”.

In written arguments, the barrister said it was alleged that affected vehicles would pass regulatory testing but that the devices would “turn down or, in some cases, turn off” nitrous oxide (NOx) emissions control systems when driven in “normal” conditions.

Mr Campbell said that under EU rules “the use of defeat devices that reduce the effectiveness of emissions control systems is generally prohibited” and Mercedes allegedly knew that, during normal use, their effect was to “produce far higher amounts of NOx than was permitted”.

He added that Mercedes was allegedly aware the devices “were unlawful and that they could not be justified by the need to protect components of the engine”.

The lawyer said Mercedes was accused of being involved in an “unlawful cartel” linked to the use of its AdBlue technology and faced claims of “deceit” and that it had breached emissions regulations and competition law.

Helen Davies KC, representing Mercedes, said in written submissions that it “denied entirely” liability over the alleged inclusion of “defeat devices” in its vehicles.

She said there were “crucial differences” between the cases against it and the Volkswagen litigation and that “significant care” was needed when referring to it.

The barrister said “emissions control is complex” and that there was “significant variation in the hardware, software and calibration of parameters” of the “very wide range” of vehicles involved in the claims against it.

She said the manufacturer would show that there was no “reduction of effectiveness” in its systems.

The hearing before Judge Barbara Fontaine concluded on Thursday, with her ruling over certain issues still in dispute to come at a later date before a group litigation order can be approved.

In September 2015, Volkswagen Group announced that 11 million vehicles worldwide, including almost 1.2 million in the UK, were affected by the “dieselgate” scandal, prompting a flurry of litigation around the world.

Tens of thousands of owners of affected Volkswagen diesel vehicles in England and Wales – including VW, Audi, Seat and Skoda cars – took legal action, with the High Court initially asked to decide whether software installed in the cars was a “defeat device” under EU regulations.

In an April 2020 ruling, Mr Justice Waksman ruled that “the software function in issue in this case is indeed a defeat device”.

Car owners’ lawyers argued Volkswagen “cheated” European emissions standards, which were designed “to save lives”, by installing unlawful “defeat devices” in its diesel vehicles.

But the multimillion pound out-of-court settlement was subsequently reached, with no admissions being made by the car manufacturer about liability, causation or loss.

