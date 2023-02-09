Calorie restriction may slow pace of ageing in healthy adults, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Calorie restriction may slow pace of ageing in healthy adults, study suggests

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 4.02pm Updated: February 9 2023, 5.04pm
According to the study, cutting calories by a quarter resulted in the pace of ageing slowing by around 2% to 3% (Alamy/PA)
According to the study, cutting calories by a quarter resulted in the pace of ageing slowing by around 2% to 3% (Alamy/PA)

Restricting the amount of calories consumed might slow down ageing in humans, research suggests.

According to the study, cutting calories by a quarter resulted in the pace of ageing slowing by around 2% to 3%, which represents a 10% to 15% reduction in the risk of death.

This effect is similar to that of giving up smoking, the researchers say.

But experts warn that it is important to be cautious and not encourage people, particularly older people, not to eat less in order to slow down the ageing process.

While a reduced calorie intake appeared to reduce the pace of ageing, this did not translate to an increase in estimated lifespan.

Senior author Daniel Belsky, associate professor of epidemiology at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health and a scientist with Columbia’s Butler Ageing Centre, said: “In worms, flies, and mice, calorie restriction can slow biological processes of ageing and extend healthy lifespan.

“Our study aimed to test if calorie restriction also slows biological ageing in humans.”

In a first-of-its-kind trial, an international team of researchers led by the Butler Columbia Ageing Centre at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health found that calorie restriction can slow the pace of ageing in healthy adults.

The trial involved 220 healthy men and women at three sites in the US on either a 25% calorie-restricted or normal diet for two years.

At baseline, people were typically eating just over 2,000 calories per day.

CALERIE, the name of the study, is an acronym for: comprehensive assessment of long-term effects of reducing intake of energy.

To measure biological ageing, researchers analysed blood samples collected at the start of the trial and after 12 and 24 months of follow-up.

Prof Belsky said: “Humans live a long time, so it isn’t practical to follow them until we see differences in ageing-related disease or survival.

“Instead, we rely on biomarkers developed to measure the pace and progress of biological ageing over the duration of the study.”

The team analysed chemical tags on the DNA that regulate the expression of genes and are known to change with ageing.

Calen Ryan, co-lead author of the study, said: “Our study found evidence that calorie restriction slowed the pace of ageing in humans.

“But calorie restriction is probably not for everyone. Our findings are important because they provide evidence from a randomised trial that slowing human ageing may be possible.

“They also give us a sense of the kinds of effects we might look for in trials of interventions that could appeal to more people, like intermittent fasting or time-restricted eating.”

The findings are published in the Nature Ageing journal.

Dr Duane Mellor, registered dietitian and senior lecturer, Aston Medical School, Aston University, said: “This is an interesting study which looked at 220 people aged between 21-50 years old, who were randomised to a 25% energy (calorie) restriction for two years or to eat to their appetite.

“It is difficult to interpret the data in this study, to tell how the data reported in this study matched to the diets people actually stuck to, only that those told to eat less were reported to have DNA that aged slightly, but significantly more slowly.”

He added: “Although interesting, it is important to be cautious and not encourage especially older adults just to reduce their food intake to slow ageing.

“As, in ageing adults, maintaining a healthy weight, being physically active and eating a varied and healthy diet with enough protein is known to reduce the risk of falls.”

Naveed Sattar, professor of metabolic medicine, University of Glasgow, said: “This seems well done research on complex markers in the context of a small scale calorie reduction trial, but do we really need to prove that eating less calories slows aging processes?

“This should be evident from national data sets that show people from Japan who remain leaner than most are amongst the longest living of any nation.”

He added that the findings are in keeping with “an emerging body of evidence all pointing in the same direction”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
2
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
4
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
The funeral cortege of Randal Lumb passes Tannadice.
Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58
7
William Hendry leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Ferry cannabis grower told police ‘things got out of hand’ after massive cultivation found
8
The alleged attempted murders are said to have happened on Americanmuir Road in Dundee.
Dundee pair accused of trying to murder police by driving at them in BMW
9
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Xplore bus attacks Picture shows; Xplore bus attacks . Fintry . Supplied by Avril Ross Date; Unknown
Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks

More from The Courier

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
4 takeaways from James McPake press conference. including Airdrie team news and Paul Allan…
Ark Housing Association has been fined at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after Shirley Breeze choked while being fed a marshmallow.
Housing Association fined after woman died choking on marshmallow
According to the study, cutting calories by a quarter resulted in the pace of ageing slowing by around 2% to 3% (Alamy/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hammer woman leaves city and moneylender avoids prison
Ground preparation work at the site on Wednesday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Preparation work for new homes starts at former Halley's Mill site in Dundee
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council finance chief shares fears on future funding of 'statutory duties'
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
A gritter on the A9 south of Perth.
Anger in Perthshire at long road of failure to upgrade the A9
The Jobcentre on West Marketgait. Image: Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Dundee Jobcentre opened during pandemic to close
woman's hands writing an envelope, shot from above
LYNNE HOGGAN: Handwritten letter reminded me of what we've lost
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Dundee minister and former Perth councillor Alan Livingstone dies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented