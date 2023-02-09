Landlord repossessions almost doubled at end of 2022, charity says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Landlord repossessions almost doubled at end of 2022, charity says

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 4.48pm
There were almost twice as many repossessions at the end of 2022 as the same period in 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Landlords repossessed almost twice as many homes in the fourth quarter of last year compared to the same period in 2021, a homeless charity has said.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) released the latest figures on mortgage and landlord possessions in England and Wales, for October to December 2022.

These quarterly statistics are for possession claim actions in county courts by mortgage lenders and social and private landlords.

There were 5,409 landlord repossessions in this period, which Crisis noted was a 98% increase on the 2,706 recorded over the same stretch in 2021.

Crisis said there were also 20,460 landlord repossession claims, 42% more than at the same time last year and 733 mortgage repossessions, a 134% increase on the fourth quarter of 2021.

This time last year, MoJ guidance noted the “passing of the Coronavirus Act in March 2020 and other policy responses led to unprecedentedly low levels of possession actions”, after the legislation delayed when landlords could evict tenants.

The Government has now said “today’s statistics show that overall mortgage and landlord possession claims remain below pre-pandemic levels”.

It comes as another homeless charity, Shelter, said the number of households living in privately rented homes in England who were evicted by bailiffs as a result of Section 21 proceedings has surged by 143% in a year.

Such evictions increased from 792 households between October and December 2021 to 1,924 over the same period last year, it said.

Shelter said 6,101 landlords in England started Section 21 no-fault eviction court proceedings between October and December 2022 – up 69% in a year, and 47% up on the same period in 2019 before the pandemic, and when the eviction ban, which was effective from March 2020 to May 2021, was put in place.

A Section 21 no fault eviction allows landlords to evict a tenant without having to give any reason, with two months’ notice but many renters move out before the notice period expires to avoid court action, Shelter said.

Crisis chief executive Matt Downie said: “The devastating impact of the cost of living crisis, rising rents and low wages has once again been laid bare as thousands more renters are faced with eviction and the very real threat of being left with nowhere to go.

“With rents rising at their fastest rate in 16 years, the Government cannot continue to look the other way as more and more people are forced into homelessness.”

Shelter’s chief executive, Polly Neate, added: “No fault evictions are pushing too many people needlessly into homelessness and turning thousands of people’s lives upside down.

“The Government has long promised it would scrap Section 21. Renters can’t wait any longer, the Renters’ Reform Bill is ready to go – it’s time the Government stopped stalling and changed the law.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We recognise that both renters and homeowners are struggling with the cost of living.

“Ensuring a fair deal for renters remains a priority for the Government.

“We will deliver our commitment to abolish Section 21 no-fault evictions as soon as we can in this Parliament – protecting 1.3 million families – and have provided £366 million for local councils to help prevent evictions and provide temporary accommodation.

“We are also taking action to support people with rising costs – our Energy Price Guarantee will save the typical household around £900 this winter, with a further £500 saving before April 2024, and we are providing payments of £1,200 to millions of the most vulnerable families.”

