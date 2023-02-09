King welcomes astronaut Chris Hadfield to Buckingham Palace

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The King has held an audience with Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield at Buckingham Palace.

Charles welcomed Colonel Hadfield – former commander of the International Space Station – to the royal residence on Thursday afternoon.

The pair met in a room filled with family photographs, which adorned the covered grand piano and other antique furniture.

The King receives astronaut Chris Hadfield during an audience at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

The portraits included an official group photo from the 1999 wedding of the King’s brother and sister-in-law, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and a wedding portrait of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent in 1978.

Colonel Hadfield, who logged nearly 4,000 hours in space, became a YouTube sensation with his performance of David Bowie’s Space Oddity from the ISS.