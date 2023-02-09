Met Police launch murder investigation after man fatally shot in Erith By Press Association February 9 2023, 11.34pm Met Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man from a suspected gun shot wound in Erith, east London (Alamy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Met Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man from a suspected gunshot wound in Erith, east London. Officers and paramedics were called to Pembroke Road shortly before 9pm on Thursday following reports of shots being fired. Near the scene at Hillside, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene. A murder investigation is under way following a shooting in Pembroke Rd #Erith.Incident happened just before 9pm this evening.Officers are on scene.If you have info that could help pls call 101 quote CAD 7135/9Febhttps://t.co/J2a5K83MQz— Bexley MPS (@MPSBexley) February 9, 2023 The man’s age and name have not been released by police as they conduct enquiries to confirm his identity and inform his next of kin. No arrests have yet been made. Road closures remain in place at the location. Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD7135/9Feb. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take… 2 Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win 3 Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea 2 4 Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business 5 Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates 6 Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58 7 Ferry cannabis grower told police ‘things got out of hand’ after massive cultivation found 8 Dundee pair accused of trying to murder police by driving at them in BMW 9 Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes 10 Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks More from The Courier Dylan Easton says Raith Rovers 'not fearing' Motherwell challenge after reaching another SPFL Trust… Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron display against Raith Rovers as he… St Johnstone pitch will get summer attention, says Gus MacPherson but Rangers were 'very… Liam Fox confesses to VAR 'naivety' as Dundee United boss doubles down on Ryan… Six main points from Gregor Townsend's 'same-again' Scotland to take on Wales in the… Farmers' union demands full policy funding breakdown ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon tax returns expose a politician past her best 4 takeaways from Dunfermline boss James McPake's press conference including Airdrie team news and… Housing Association fined after Fife woman died choking on marshmallow Thursday court round-up — Hammer woman leaves city and moneylender avoids prison Editor's Picks Sheku Bayoh’s tearful partner tells inquiry of anger over police ‘lies’ Concerns raised over ‘efficiency’ of Dundee City Council’s hybrid working Alan Livingstone obituary: Dundee minister and former Perth councillor Thursday court round-up — Hammer woman leaves city and moneylender avoids prison Angus Council finance chief shares fears on future funding of ‘statutory duties’ The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in Dundee Jobcentre opened during pandemic to close Seagreen: Turbine installation work paused at giant wind farm off Angus coast Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58 Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win Most Commented 1 Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'? 2 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 3 1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets 4 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 5 STEVE FINAN: Dundee youth crime? I blame the parents 6 The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene 7 A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target 'simply no longer achievable' 8 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked 9 Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies? 10 5 Dundee talking points as Dark Blues throw away cup final spot with Raith Rovers inflicting more penalty pain