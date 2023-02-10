Used car market slumped by 8.5% in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Used car market slumped by 8.5% in 2022

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 12.04am
Sales of used cars declined by 8.5% in the UK last year, new figures show (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sales of used cars declined by 8.5% in the UK last year, new figures show.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said just 6.9 million vehicles changed hands in 2022, down from 7.5 million during the previous 12 months.

The industry body said a squeeze on the supply of new cars restricted the amount of stock entering the second-hand market.

Used battery electric cars bucked the trend, with a record 71,071 sold in 2022.

That represents a 37.5% year-on-year increase.

Overall transactions increased by 0.8% in December compared with the same month in 2021.

This was the first monthly rise since February 2022, reflecting the recent growth seen in the new car market.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “While the market headlines are negative and reflective of the squeeze on new car supply last year, record electrified vehicle uptake is a bright spot and demonstrates a growing appetite for these models.

“With new car registrations growth expected this year, more of the latest low and zero emission models should become available to second owners.

“Accelerating uptake is key and will be dependent on drivers being assured of a positive ownership experience.

“This means ensuring charging infrastructure keeps pace with demand as more new and used car buyers make the switch to zero-emission motoring than ever before.”

The total of 6.9 million used cars changing hands in 2022 was the second lowest annual amount since 2012.

Just 6.8 million were sold in 2020 amid coronavirus lockdowns.

Ian Plummer, commercial director at online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader, said: “Lingering supply issues held back used car sales against an exceptional 2021 performance, but the market has great momentum and last month we saw a record 80 million visits to our site – nearly 10 million more than a year ago.

“For most motorists, cars are a fundamental need, especially given the current public transport disruption.”

James Baggott, editor of Car Dealer Magazine, said: “Car dealers told us their biggest issue in 2022 was getting hold of used car stock.

“This kept already very high used car prices buoyant throughout the year and that has continued into the start of 2023.”

Alex Buttle, co-founder of used car marketplace Motorway.co.uk, said: “Used electric vehicles were hot property last year.

“Motorists fed up with waiting times for new models turned to the used market to make a quick and affordable leap to electric.”

