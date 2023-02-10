Chinese space station crew members complete spacewalk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chinese space station crew members complete spacewalk

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 8.34am
Chinese astronaut Fei Junlong conducting extravehicular activities on the orbiting Tiangong space station (Xinhua via AP)
Chinese astronaut Fei Junlong conducting extravehicular activities on the orbiting Tiangong space station (Xinhua via AP)

The crew of China’s orbiting space station has completed the first of several planned spacewalks in their six-month mission.

The China Manned Space Agency said Fei Junlong and Zhang Lu carried out a number of tasks during Friday’s seven-hour extra-vehicular activity, including installing extension pumps outside the Mengtian laboratory module.

The third member of the Shenzhou-15 mission, Deng Qingming, assisted from inside the station. The three are scheduled to carry out several other spacewalks during their time on board.

China completed the Tiangong station in November with the addition of the third of three modules, centred on the Tianhe living and command module.

China built its own station after it was excluded from the International Space Station, largely due to US objections over the Chinese space programme’s intimate ties to the People’s Liberation Army, the military wing of the ruling Communist Party.

International security concerns around China were underlined last week when the US military shot down an alleged Chinese military spy balloon that had drifted across the continental United States.

China has maintained it was a civilian weather balloon that blew off course.

Tiangong weighs about 66 tonnes – a fraction of the 465-tonne International Space Station. It can accommodate up to six astronauts, though only three will be on board for each mission.

With a lifespan of 10 to 15 years, Tiangong could one day be the only space station still up and running if the ISS retires around the end of the decade, as expected.

China in 2003 became the third government to send an astronaut into orbit on its own after the former Soviet Union and the United States.

It conducted its first spacewalk in September 2008 and the tempo of such activities has increased since the launch of the Tianhe module in 2021.

The country has also chalked up uncrewed mission successes. Its Yutu-2 rover was the first to explore the little-known far side of the moon.

The Chang’e 5 probe also returned lunar rocks to Earth in December 2020 for the first time since the 1970s, and another Chinese rover is searching for evidence of life on Mars.

An eventual crewed mission to the moon is also under consideration, although no timeline has been offered.

