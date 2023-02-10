35 hurt after Polish bus overturns on German road By Press Association February 10 2023, 9.54am A bus belonging to a tour company from Poland is lying on its roof after an accident on the A2 near Bornstedt (dpa via AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A total of 35 people have been injured, six of them seriously, after a bus travelling from Poland to Belgium came off a highway in eastern Germany and overturned, officials said. The accident happened on the A2 highway near Magdeburg, west of Berlin, in the early hours of the morning. Police said there were 54 people on board, aged between about 10 and 60, German news agency dpa reported. The accident took place on the A2 near Bornstedt, Germany (dpa via AP) It was not immediately clear how the bus came off the highway, skidded and ended up on its roof next to a roadside ditch. The bus was owned by Polish tour operator Sindbad. The company’s deputy CEO, Bogdan Kurys, said the vehicle was on a regular trip between Warsaw and Belgium, with two drivers on board, according to Polish state news agency PAP. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the… 2 Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea 2 3 Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win 4 Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates 5 Devastated Forfar woman still waiting for compensation months after wedding dress was destroyed in… 6 James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig 7 Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take… 8 Office boss embezzled £16k from Perthshire shed firm 9 Housing Association fined after Fife woman died choking on marshmallow 10 Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee More from The Courier Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision SPFL Trust Trophy Final: Venue, TV details and kick-off time revealed for Raith Rovers… Perth could have its own waterfront development if harbour closes How Dundee households can get help with fuel poverty Haircut100: Dundee barber hides vouchers for 100 free haircuts across city Two weeks of roadworks due on A90 near Forfar Cooking on a Budget: Make these two filling family meals with inexpensive ingredients Funding concerns after unexpected firecrackers set off at Perth's Chinese New Year event What's On: Scottish Artist Neil Stewart's exhibition Narrative Arks marries printmaking and sound GIG GUIDE: Charlie Dore brings her folk-pop to Scotland Editor's Picks EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the season Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk A9 drivers face 10 days of disruption during roadworks near Pitlochry James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig East Fife Supporters Trust to set up working group to assess potential community takeover of club Dundee heroin dealer slammed by sheriff after city drug death probe EVE MUIRHEAD: Scotland can’t afford to get caught up in ‘backing up the win’ talk against Wales Dualling the A9: Perthshire residents fear road will never be finished Gus MacPherson: St Johnstone are restoring their stability and Callum Davidson is perfect fit for Perth club Dundee group reveal weird science behind TV zombie smash The Last of Us Most Commented 1 James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig 2 Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'? 3 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 4 1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets 5 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 6 STEVE FINAN: Dundee youth crime? I blame the parents 7 The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene 8 A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target 'simply no longer achievable' 9 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked 10 Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies?