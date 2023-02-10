Former diplomats face off in Cypriot presidential election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former diplomats face off in Cypriot presidential election

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 11.22am
Cypriot Presidential candidate Nicos Christodoulides (AP)
Cypriot Presidential candidate Nicos Christodoulides (AP)

The run-off for the presidency of Cyprus will see a former foreign minister who campaigned as a unifier unconstrained by antiquated ideological and party lines take on a veteran diplomat with broader appeal.

As opinion polls consistently indicated in the run-up to the first round of voting on February 5, former minister Nikos Christodoulides, 49, came out on top with 32% of the vote.

Andreas Mavroyiannis, 66, clinched second place with a surprisingly strong 29.6%, some 3.5 percentage points above Averof Neophytou, leader of the country’s largest party, Democratic Rally (DISY).

The failure of Mr Neophytou, 66, to reach the run-off shocked supporters, cast his future as DISY head into doubt and threatened a deep rift within the centre-right party.

Andreas Mavroyiannis
Cypriot Presidential candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis (AP)

A long-time DISY member, Mr Christodoulides has been labelled an “apostate” over his decision to run against Mr Neophytou for the presidency, with many party cadres pledging never to vote for him.

Conversely, Mr Mavroyiannis’ backing by DISY’s rival, the communist-rooted AKEL party, has turned off many party faithful who fear he will give AKEL a foothold in government.

Both Mr Christodoulides and Mr Mavroyiannis met with Mr Neophytou to seek DISY’s formal support in the run-off, hoping to tap a huge pool of votes.

But after a tumultuous executive committee meeting on Tuesday, DISY decided not to formally back either candidate, telling members to vote as they saw fit.

Cyprus Presidential Election
Election officials stand by ballot boxes (AP)

The outcome of the first round was a stinging blow to DISY, which effectively formed the government through the decade-long tenure of outgoing president and former DISY leader Nicos Anastasiades.

The new president will face the tough challenge of trying to revive stalled peace talks with breakaway Turkish Cypriots, who declared independence nearly a decade after the 1974 Turkish invasion that followed a coup aiming at union with Greece.

Reunification has confounded politicians for nearly half a century, despite progress on the shape of an overall deal.

The situation has become much more complicated following the 2017 collapse of talks at a Swiss resort that many believed had come tantalisingly close to a breakthrough.

Turkey – the only country to recognize the minority Turkish Cypriots’ independence – has since turned its back on a United Nations-backed arrangement for a federated Cyprus.

Averof Neophytou
Averof Neophytou (AP)

It advocates instead a two-state deal, which the UN, the European Union, the US and other countries have rejected.

Both Mr Christodoulides and Mr Mavroyiannis were key insiders during the failed 2017 talks, as government spokesman and chief negotiator, respectively.

Both have cited Turkey’s insistence on maintaining a permanent troop presence and military intervention rights in a reunified Cyprus as the main reason for the unravelling of negotiations.

Mr Christodoulides has said he draws the line at those two Turkish demands, while Mr Mavroyiannis has softened his stance to woo leftist voters who believe more could have been done to reach a deal in Switzerland.

Both candidates have also advocated tight fiscal discipline without endangering the country’s social safety net, amid intense public concern over soaring inflation.

Concern over migration prompted pledges from both candidates to expedite asylum applications and curb the flow of migrants who arrive in the north, cross a UN-controlled buffer zone and seek asylum in the richer EU-member south.

Tiny Cyprus is among the top EU countries per capita for asylum applications.

