Lorry crash causes ‘protracted’ motorway closure

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 1.40pm Updated: February 10 2023, 4.42pm
A collision on the A1M motorway in North Yorkshire (National Highways/PA)
One of the key routes in the north of England has been closed in both directions after a lorry crossed the central reservation and overturned, shedding its load.

National Highways said the closure of the A1M motorway in North Yorkshire is “expected to be protracted and in place for a considerable time” following an incident involving a truck which was carrying a refuse wagon.

The collision happened on a stretch between junction 51 at Leeming Bar and Junction 52 at Catterick shortly after 7am on Friday.

A collision on the A1M motorway in North Yorkshire (National Highways/PA)
National Highways said the “road remains closed for extensive recovery and clean-up work”, adding that extensive barrier repairs will be needed.

Pictures taken at the scene show one flat-bed HGV straddling the damaged central barrier and another lorry on its side across the carriageway.

National Highways said: “The A1M was closed in both directions between the two junctions after an HGV travelling southbound, carrying a refuse wagon, collided with the central reservation at around 7am.

“National Highways and emergency services were called to the scene.

“Closures are expected to remain in place this afternoon and into this evening for repairs to the central barrier and the road surface, both of which were significantly damaged in the incident.”

A1M lorry crash
The road expected to be closed for some time (National Highways/PA)

It said: “Both vehicles involved have now been recovered, however clear-up and resurfacing work is expected to last throughout tonight and into Saturday 11 February.”

The agency has set up a range of diversion routes for drivers heading in both directions.

North Yorkshire Police urged motorists to avoid the area.

