Drunk driver jailed over death of ‘popular princess’ Lillie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Drunk driver jailed over death of ‘popular princess’ Lillie

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 2.38pm
Lillie Clack, who was killed when Charlie Hilton was being pursued by police officers in Morden, south London, before his Mercedes collided with a tree, flipped over and burst into flames early on December 25 2021 (Emily Pennink/PA)
Lillie Clack, who was killed when Charlie Hilton was being pursued by police officers in Morden, south London, before his Mercedes collided with a tree, flipped over and burst into flames early on December 25 2021 (Emily Pennink/PA)

A “selfish” drunk-driver who reached 100mph before crashing and killing a woman on Christmas Day has been jailed for more than 10 years.

Charlie Hilton, 25, was chased by police before his Mercedes hit a tree, flipped over and burst into flames early on December 25 2021.

Residents in Beeches Avenue, Carshalton, south London, grabbed fire extinguishers and rushed to help.

But 21-year-old Lillie Clack was fatally injured and died days later.

Friends of Lillie Clack, left to right, Kiera Clark, Serena Keogh and Lauren Curson, dressed in pink and holding a poster with pictures of Lillie on it, during a protest outside the Old Bailey in central London
Friends of Lillie Clack, left to right, Kiera Clark, Serena Keogh and Lauren Curson, dressed in pink and holding a poster with pictures of Ms Clack on it, during a protest outside the Old Bailey in central London (Emily Pennink/PA)

Three other passengers were badly hurt, including Ms Clack’s boyfriend Jack Watson and best friend Delia Casey.

The friends had been enjoying a Winter Wonderland attraction in the West End and visited a pub in Morden before accepting a lift home from Hilton in his mother’s car.

At the time, Hilton, who lived on a caravan park in Tadworth, Surrey, was over the drink-drive limit and had overloaded the car with five passengers, the Old Bailey heard.

Prosecutor Harry Garside said Hilton was told by his passengers a police vehicle had turned its blue lights on behind them and was indicating for him to stop.

Instead, he sped off so fast one of the group bumped his head on the roof of the car.

Mr Garside said: “The defendant’s response to being told to pull over was silence and he continued driving at high speed.”

Those speeds were said to be in excess of 70mph on residential roads and at one point reached 100mph in a 40mph zone.

The police car lost sight of the Mercedes about a mile from where Hilton lost control and crashed.

Lillie Clack
Lillie Clack (justice4ourlillie.co.uk/PA)

The court was told Hilton had 11 previous convictions, including for motoring offences, and had been jailed for 10 months for possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance.

He pleaded guilty to causing Ms Clack’s death by dangerous driving, three counts of causing serious injury, failing to stop when directed and driving above the alcohol limit.

As he appeared at the Old Bailey to be sentenced on Friday, Ms Clack’s mother and aunt wept as they read victim impact statements.

Her mother Debbie Clack, a dental nurse, described her popular, hard-working daughter as her “pride and joy”.

As a “beautiful” blonde and blue-eyed teenager, she had brought joy to children’s parties when she dressed as Disney princesses Cinderella and Elsa, she said.

During the lockdown, her workplace closed and she worked as a Sainsbury’s delivery driver.

Her mother said: “The beautiful person who grew inside me has been taken away too soon. My heart has been shattered into a million pieces.”

On Hilton’s behaviour after the crash, she said: “Throughout the year he has been free to live his life as if nothing has happened. He was plastered all over social media enjoying life as he did not give a fig about Lillie or her family. His actions make it seems like he just did not care.”

Friends and family of Lillie Clack dressed in pink during a protest outside the Old Bailey in central London
Friends and family of Lillie Clack dressed in pink during a protest outside the Old Bailey (Emily Pennink/PA)

Aunt Donna Barnham added: “She just went out one day to have fun. She did not come home. She was killed, her life taken away because of another person and that person, Charlie Hilton, made a choice.

“He did not listen to our Lillie and his passengers pleading with him to stop. He continued to drive at speed and killed our princess. The selfish choices he made killed our little baby.”

In mitigation, Isobel McCarroll said Hilton took full responsibility for his “thoughtless” behaviour.

She said: “He wished he could turn the clock back. He will never forgive himself.”

Judge Sarah Munro KC branded Hitlon’s actions “stupid and selfish” as she jailed him for 10 years and six months.

She said: “Lillie Clack was the only daughter to her mother Debbie. She was her mother’s pride and joy and constant companion.

“She lit up the lives of all she came into contact with and was extremely hard-working. She lived her life to the full at work and at play.”

The judge said there was “no punishment” that could compensate Ms Clack’s loved ones for their loss.

Judge Munro disqualified Hilton from driving for five years after his release from prison.

Outside the Old Bailey, a group of friends and supporters of Ms Clack dressed in pink and held up a banner calling for justice.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
2
Jason Grant, centre, arrives at the tribunal hearing on Friday alongside his legal team from Dundee-based MML. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant
5
3
Celtic B captain Ewan Otoo
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the…
4
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath has been closed. Image: Darren Watt
Woman taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian in Cowdenbeath
7
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
8
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
9
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
10
Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision

More from The Courier

The ground-breaking Neon8 VR production of Smile.
Now you can see Dundee Rep's Smile as a virtual reality experience
Matty Todd has been a key part of Dunfermline's title push. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd sums up the camaraderie around Dunfermline but insists focus is on Airdrie
Hamish Hawk has supported Simple Minds and Franz Ferdinand and he's on the bill with The Proclaimers this June.
Hamish Hawk heads to Church with Angel Numbers
Hearts' Andy Halliday complains about a tackle by Dundee United's Ryan Edwards at Tynecastle. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United star's red card shows how VAR will force robust players…
Lillie Clack, who was killed when Charlie Hilton was being pursued by police officers in Morden, south London, before his Mercedes collided with a tree, flipped over and burst into flames early on December 25 2021 (Emily Pennink/PA)
Friday court round-up — 'Serious organised crime' drugs charges in Broughty Ferry
A woman standing in the woods near the former Fornethy House Residential School in Angus
Abuse victims welcome new investigation into why children were sent to Fornethy House
Perth Grammar School. Image: DC Thomson
Mum keeps son off school over 'safety fears' after attack outside Perth Grammar
Alan Soutar has welcomed Quilla, guide dog puppy no 6 to his house. Image: PDC / Alan Soutar
Alan Soutar: Angus darts hero catches up on sleep from guide dog puppy No.6…
Fraser Smith, owner of EH9 Espresso, and Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, have different payment preferences.
Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses…
Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented