Super Bowl ads keep it light with nostalgia and stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Super Bowl ads keep it light with nostalgia and stars

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 2.56pm
Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston and Raymond Cruz in scene from PopCorners 2023 Super Bowl NFL football spot (Frito-Lay via AP)
Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston and Raymond Cruz in scene from PopCorners 2023 Super Bowl NFL football spot (Frito-Lay via AP)

Major food and drink brands, tech giants, streaming services and the stars of Breaking Bad are lining up for the biggest off-the-field prizes during this year’s Super Bowl: advertising spots.

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, major food brands like M&Ms, tech companies like Google, streaming services including Peacock and alcohol brands have jumped in to take the place of crypto ads and car makers, as those industries face ongoing difficulties.

More than 100 million viewers are expected to tune in for the NFL’s Super Bowl LVII championship match, with some advertisers paying more than seven million dollars (£5.7 million) for a 30-second spot – not including the cost of making the ad itself.

Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone in a scene from Rakuten Rewards 2023 Super Bowl NFL football spot (Rakuten Rewards via AP)

This year, Melissa McCarthy sings a jingle for Booking.com; Miles Teller dances to hold music for Bud Light; and Adam Driver makes multiples of himself for Squarespace.

Avocados From Mexico enlists Anna Faris for a slightly risque ad this year – envisioning a scenario where everyone is naked, including the Statue of Liberty.

Tennis star Serena Williams stars in two ads: one for Michelob Ultra and one for Remy Martin.

Adam Driver in an ad
Adam Driver in the Squarespace ad (Squarespace via AP)

This is the second year in a row Williams has had a presence in more than one ad: last year in addition to a Michelob Ultra ad, she starred in an ad for smart home-gym maker Tonal.

Even hip hop mogul P Diddy appears in an ad, in which he tries to make a hit for Uber One.

One unusual star this year is Jesus Christ. A group of Christian donors is paying top dollar for two ads that promote the “He Gets Us” religious message.

Another tactic that advertisers use to win over viewers is recreating beloved movies and TV shows. This year, online shopping site Rakuten is making a splash by enlisting Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan to recreate a seen from 90s rom-com Clueless.

Avocados From Mexico ad
One of the more risque ads (Avocados From Mexico via AP)

Popcorners, a snack brand from Frito-Lay, has included a nod towards the crime series Breaking Bad, with its stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

Other advertisers trying to capitalise on favourite content from years past include T-Mobile, whose ad shows John Travolta singing a T-Mobile home internet-themed version of Summer Nights from Grease with Scrubs stars Donald Faison and Zach Braff.

And finally, Michelob Ultra evoked Caddyshack by setting its ad at the Bushwood Country Club that features in the movie.

Doja Cat
Doja Cat in a scene from Google’s 2023 Super Bowl NFL ad (Google via AP)

Some first-time advertisers have decided to lean into stunts and gimmicks to make their first foray into the big game stand out. The most notable is Fan Duel, which hired four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski to try to make a field goal live during an ad in the third quarter.

If he makes it, anyone who places a Super Bowl bet of five dollars (£4.12) or more on FanDuel will win a share of 10 million dollars (£8.2 million) in free bets.

A blockchain-based gaming company, Limit Break, plans to run a QR code during the first commercial break of the game and will give away non-fungible tokens to people who scan it.

Super Bowl Ads Preview
Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and John Travolta in scene from the T-Mobile ad (T-Mobile via AP)

And for its first national Super Bowl ad, Molson Coors asked people to bet on aspects of its commercial, like whether it will feature Miller Lite or Coors Light.

Kim Whitler, a professor at the Darden School of business, said stunts don’t always translate to positive sales results or brand recognition for brands.
“People want to do stunts because stunts get attention,” she said. “But at the end of the day, the ad has to communicate something that’s unique or better about the brand.”

Kelis
Kelis in a scene from Uber One’s 2023 Super Bowl ad (Uber via AP)

While many advertisers have released ads ahead of the game, there are always some surprises. Dunkin’ Donuts is running an ad that reportedly will star Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, although the brand has yet to confirm that.

Stellantis, which owns car brands Jeep and Ram, will run two undisclosed ads.

And M&Ms has kept its advertising under wraps after declaring that its candy “spokescharacters” are on pause — they are likely to make an appearance during the game, however.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
2
Jason Grant, centre, arrives at the tribunal hearing on Friday alongside his legal team from Dundee-based MML. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant
5
3
Celtic B captain Ewan Otoo
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the…
4
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath has been closed. Image: Darren Watt
Woman taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian in Cowdenbeath
7
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
8
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
9
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
10
Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision

More from The Courier

The ground-breaking Neon8 VR production of Smile.
Now you can see Dundee Rep's Smile as a virtual reality experience
Matty Todd has been a key part of Dunfermline's title push. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd sums up the camaraderie around Dunfermline but insists focus is on Airdrie
Hamish Hawk has supported Simple Minds and Franz Ferdinand and he's on the bill with The Proclaimers this June.
Hamish Hawk heads to Church with Angel Numbers
Hearts' Andy Halliday complains about a tackle by Dundee United's Ryan Edwards at Tynecastle. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United star's red card shows how VAR will force robust players…
Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston and Raymond Cruz in scene from PopCorners 2023 Super Bowl NFL football spot (Frito-Lay via AP)
Friday court round-up — 'Serious organised crime' drugs charges in Broughty Ferry
A woman standing in the woods near the former Fornethy House Residential School in Angus
Abuse victims welcome new investigation into why children were sent to Fornethy House
Perth Grammar School. Image: DC Thomson
Mum keeps son off school over 'safety fears' after attack outside Perth Grammar
Alan Soutar has welcomed Quilla, guide dog puppy no 6 to his house. Image: PDC / Alan Soutar
Alan Soutar: Angus darts hero catches up on sleep from guide dog puppy No.6…
Fraser Smith, owner of EH9 Espresso, and Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, have different payment preferences.
Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses…
Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented