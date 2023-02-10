Apple supports scheme to encourage more girls into electronics career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Apple supports scheme to encourage more girls into electronics career

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 3.58pm
All is to support a scheme to give 400 girls aged between 15 and 18 an insight into the electronics industry (Yui Mok/PA)
All is to support a scheme to give 400 girls aged between 15 and 18 an insight into the electronics industry (Yui Mok/PA)

Tech giant Apple is working with a UK charity to encourage more young girls to enter the world of electronics.

The iPhone maker is supporting the Girls into Electronics programme alongside the UK Electronics Skills Foundation (UKESF), a charity that works to tackle the skills shortage in the industry.

The scheme will give 400 girls aged between 15 and 18 an insight into the electronics industry – including semiconductor design and manufacture – with the help of 15 of the UK’s leading universities.

The aim is to encourage more young women to enter the industry to reduce the gender and skills gap in the sector.

The two organisations have highlighted figures from Ucas, which show that only 3,245 students enrolled in degrees in electronic and electrical engineering in the UK in 2021, of which only around 335 were women.

Stew Edmondson, chief executive of UKESF, said: “Many students touch upon Electronics in their Physics and Computer Science lessons at school, but the breadth, complexity and importance of the field is often not fully understood.

“This initiative will ensure that more young people get to experience this fascinating and creative subject, and learn about the worthwhile opportunities available in Electronics Engineering.”

Events for the scheme will take place in June and July this year, with students able to register their interest via the UKESF website.

Mari-Anne Chiromo, Apple’s inclusion and diversity partnerships lead in Europe said: “We believe education can be a powerful force for equity, and help provide young women with the tools and opportunity to pursue a rewarding career in hardware engineering.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the UKESF on this important initiative, to encourage more women from all backgrounds to study electronic engineering and improve the current gender imbalance in the field.”

