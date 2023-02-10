Danielle Deadwyler: Racism and misogyny played role in Oscar nominations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Danielle Deadwyler: Racism and misogyny played role in Oscar nominations

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 5.05pm
Danielle Deadwyler missed out on an Oscar nomination (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Danielle Deadwyler missed out on an Oscar nomination (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Danielle Deadwyler has said racism and misogyny played a role in this year’s Academy Award nominations after she and Viola Davis were overlooked in the best actress category.

Going into Oscar nominations last month, Deadwyler was widely seen as a likely nominee for her performance as Mamie Till-Mobley in Till.

But the best actress field, perhaps the most competitive category this year, did not turn out as expected, with both Deadwyler and Davis missing out.

Davis, a four-time Oscar nominee and one-time winner for her performance in Fences, had been celebrated for the historical epic, The Woman King.

APTOPIX 65th Annual Grammy Awards
Viola Davis was not nominated for an Oscar this year (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Deadwyler had been nominated by the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Baftas in the run-up to Oscar nominations, and won best lead performance at the Gotham Awards.

That two prominent black actresses were among the most striking snubs has been seen by some as a reflection of racial bias in the film industry.

The day after the Oscar nominations, Till director Chinonye Chukwu posted on Instagram: “We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards black women.”

Asked for her reaction to that comment on an episode of the Kermode & Mayo’s Take podcast posted on Friday, Deadwyler strongly agreed with Chukwu.

“We’re talking about people who perhaps chose not to see the film — we’re talking about misogynoir — like it comes in all kinds of ways, whether it’s direct or indirect,” said Deadwyler. “It impacts who we are.”

Misogynoir, a term coined by the black feminist author and activist Moya Bailey, refers to misogyny and prejudice directed at black women.

“I think the question is more on people who are living in whiteness, white people’s assessment of the spaces they are privileged by,” added Deadwyler. “We’ve seen it exist in a governmental capacity — it can exist on a societal capacity, be it global or national.”

That Deadwyler and Davis were edged out of an Oscar nomination is part of what fuelled the initial backlash to the star-studded grassroots campaign for actress Andrea Riseborough.

2023 Critics Choice Awards – Arrivals
Danielle Deadwyler had been nominated by the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Baftas in the run-up to Oscar nominations (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

After a string of celebrity-hosted screenings – a regular feature of Hollywood’s awards season, Riseborough unexpectedly landed a nomination for her performance in the indie drama To Leslie, alongside Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).

After the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced an inquiry into the Riseborough campaign, it found no reason to rescind her nomination or take any other action — though Bill Kramer, academy president, said some social media and outreach campaigning tactics “caused concern”.

But conversation has continued on how money, race, status and connections can influence awards campaigns. The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood said earlier this week that she questioned how people in the film industry are using their social capital.

“People like to say, ‘Well, Viola and Danielle had studios behind them.’ But we just very clearly saw that social capital is more valuable than that,” Prince-Bythewood told The Hollywood Reporter.

“That type of power is exercised in more casual ways in social circles, where folks are your friends or your acquaintances. There may be diversity on your sets but not in your lives. And black women in this industry, we don’t have that power.”

Deadwyler said on the podcast it was everyone’s responsibility to ensure an equitable playing field.

“Nobody is absolved of not participating in racism and not knowing that there is a possibility of its lingering effect on the spaces and the institution,” she said.

