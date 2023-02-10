IOPC will not investigate Surrey Police over Epsom College deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
IOPC will not investigate Surrey Police over Epsom College deaths

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 5.44pm
Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and their daughter Lettie, seven (Family handout)
Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and their daughter Lettie, seven (Family handout)

An independent conduct watchdog has decided not to investigate Surrey Police over the force’s recent contact with a man about his firearms licence days before he was found dead alongside his wife and daughter at a private school.

Epsom College headteacher Emma Pattison, 45, was found dead with her husband George Pattison, 39, and their seven-year-old daughter Lettie at their home in the grounds of the school in Surrey on Sunday.

Surrey Police has said Mr Pattison legally owned a gun that was discovered at the scene of the tragedy and the force has launched a homicide investigation, with the deaths being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

Epsom College deaths
Epsom College in Surrey (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Pattison had been in contact with Surrey Police just days before the killings about his gun licence in order to change his address after the family moved to the school site from Caterham.

The force referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to its contact with him on February 2.

But on Friday, an IOPC spokesperson said: “We received a mandatory referral from Surrey Police on February 5 related to the deaths of Emma, Lettie and George Pattison.

“We have reviewed the recent contact Surrey Police had with Mr Pattison regarding his firearms licence and have decided that no investigation is required.

“Following a thorough assessment of the available evidence, we determined on February 8 that the matter should be returned to the force to handle as it deems appropriate.

“We have reminded the force of its obligations, and that if evidence were to come to light that anyone serving with the police may have breached standards of professional behaviour or committed a criminal offence in connection with this, they should refer relevant matters to us.”

