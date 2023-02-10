Mother of baby in Lucy Letby case tells of inadequate care at hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mother of baby in Lucy Letby case tells of inadequate care at hospital

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 5.49pm
The Countess of Chester Hospital (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Countess of Chester Hospital (Peter Byrne/PA)

The mother of a baby girl allegedly harmed by nurse Lucy Letby was “utterly shocked” at her sudden collapse, a court heard.

Letby, 33, is accused of attempting to murder the infant, Child J, who suffered a seizure at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit on November 27 2015.

Giving evidence at Manchester Crown Court on Friday, Child J’s mother said she and her husband had been “really excited” at the prospect of taking their daughter home.

She said Child J was “extremely well” after undergoing emergency bowel surgery at Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital a day after her birth at the Countess of Chester.

She told the court: “I received a phone call from a withheld number basically informing me to get to the hospital very quickly because she had collapsed.

“When we got to the hospital (Child J) was in a hot cot in room 2, their high dependency unit.

“She was connected back up to a heart monitor. She looked very floppy. She was very pale, yellowy in colour and not very responsive.

“We were totally and utterly just shocked because, prior to this, she was extremely well. She was coming home. We were preparing for her to come home.

“We stayed over that night at the hospital and she recovered quite quickly.

“It was established there was not an infection and the cause was unknown at that stage.”

The court heard Child J returned from Alder Hey to the Countess of Chester on November 10. Child J’s mother told Ben Myers KC, defending, she did not think staff at Chester had the same competence and ability to help manage two stomas – openings in the abdomen – given to allow the bowel to rest after surgery.

She said: “If we raised concerns to the Countess of Chester, I didn’t feel like on occasions they were treated very seriously.”

Child J’s mother said she also raised “frequent” concerns about the infant’s lack of weight gain which were “not met with any changes really”.

Mr Myers asked: “Did it strike you from comparing the two of them (the hospitals) that Chester did not have the resources, expertise or time to commit to (Child J’s) needs?”

“Yes,” replied the witness.

In his opening statement to the jurors last October, Mr Myers said the Countess of Chester Hospital was “well out of its depth” with Child J and knowing how to treat her.

He said an assumption of deliberate harm had been made rather than an alternative explanation of a baby receiving inadequate care.

The Crown said a medical expert will say Child J’s collapse was “of concern and consistent with some form of obstruction of her airways, such as smothering”.

Child J went on to undergo more bowel surgery and was discharged home in January 2016.

Letby, originally from Hereford, denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others between June 2015 and June 2016.

The trial continues on Monday.

