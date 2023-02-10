US military shoots down ‘car-sized’ object off Alaska coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US military shoots down ‘car-sized’ object off Alaska coast

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 7.55pm Updated: February 10 2023, 9.05pm
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White House (Susan Walsh/AP)
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White House (Susan Walsh/AP)

The US military has shot down an unknown object flying in US airspace off the coast of Alaska on the orders of President Joe Biden, White House officials said.

The object was flying at about 40,000ft and posted a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, said John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman.

He described the object as roughly the size of a small car.

It was the second time in a week the US military had downed some type of flying object over the US. On Saturday, fighter jets shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina.

China US
The remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina (Chad Fish via AP)

White House officials drew major differences between the two episodes.

Mr Kirby said it was not yet known who owned the object and he did not say that it was a balloon.

Officials also could not say if there was any surveillance equipment on it. Mr Kirby also did not know yet where it came from or what its purpose was.

The Pentagon on Friday declined to provide a more precise description of the object, only saying that US pilots who flew up to observe it determined it did not appear to be manned.

Officials said the object was far smaller than the previous balloon, did not appear to be manoeuvrable and was travelling at a much lower altitude.

Mr Kirby maintained that Mr Biden, based on the advice of the Pentagon, believed it posed enough of a concern to shoot it out of the sky — primarily because of the potential risk to civilian aircraft.

“We’re going to remain vigilant about our airspace,” Mr Kirby said. “The president takes his obligations to protect our national security interests as paramount.”

The president was briefed on the presence of the object on Thursday evening after two fighter jets checked it out.

Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, told reporters that an F-22 fighter aircraft based at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson shot down the object using the same type of missile used to destroy the balloon nearly a week ago.

Ahead of the strike, the Federal Aviation Administration restricted flights over a roughly 10-square mile area within US airspace off Alaska’s Bullen Point, the site of a disused US Air Force radar station on the Beaufort Sea about 100 miles from the Canadian border.

The object fell on to frozen waters and officials expected they could recover debris faster than from last week’s massive balloon.

Mr Ryder said the object was traveling north east when it was shot down. He said several US military helicopters have gone out to begin the recovery effort.

The development came almost a week after the US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian craft and threatened repercussions.

United States China Balloon
Navy divers are searching for the debris (Ryan Seelbach/US Navy via AP)

Mr Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier.

He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water. Military officials determined that bringing it down over land from an altitude of 60,000ft would pose an undue risk to people on the ground.

The balloon was part of a large surveillance programme that China has been conducting for “several years”, the Pentagon said.

China responded that it reserved the right to “take further actions” and criticised the US for “an obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice”.

