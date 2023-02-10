Joao Felix no silver bullet for Chelsea as Potter looks to put rhythm into Blues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Joao Felix no silver bullet for Chelsea as Potter looks to put rhythm into Blues

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 10.32pm
Joao Felix was dismissed 58 minutes into his Chelsea debut (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Joao Felix was dismissed 58 minutes into his Chelsea debut (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Graham Potter has warned Chelsea they cannot rely on Joao Felix to be a “silver bullet” as he called for sweeping improvements from his goal-shy team ahead of their trip to West Ham.

The 23-year-old will be available for the first time since being dismissed on his debut against Fulham in January, two days after completing a loan move from Atletico Madrid, and he is in line to start at the London Stadium after impressing against the Cottagers prior to being sent off.

Chelsea went on to lose 2-1 at Craven Cottage but are unbeaten in the Premier League since, despite having scored just one goal in their last three league outings.

Joao Felix
Joao Felix will be available for the first time since being sent off against Fulham (Andrew Matthews/PA)

With pressure growing on Chelsea’s big-money January acquisitions to find their rhythm in blue quickly, Potter urged his players to rally round the returning Portugal international and seize the moment to start building a team dynamic.

“The first signs were positive,” said Potter of Felix’s debut. “I think he’s a very gifted individual. Then it’s about how he fits in with the rest of the guys and the team.

“It’s about the team attacking better and defending better. It’s not necessarily about individual silver bullets that can come and fix your problems all of a sudden. It’s not quite as simple as that, although it sounds like a nice way to fix a problem. You have to construct a team.

“I thought he looked the best player on the pitch. (A misjudged tackled) can happen. If you look at the 60 minutes before, he was taking the ball in tight situations, there was real physicality around him, and he was in my opinion the best player on the pitch.”

Raheem Sterling has suffered a setback in his recovery from the hamstring injury that has kept him out since January, sustaining a fresh knock in training that has delayed his expected return and will thrust £88million signing Mykhailo Mudryk further into the spotlight.

After an impressive debut as a substitute during the goalless draw at Anfield last month, Mudryk found it difficult to have an impact on his first start against a physical Fulham side last time out, and he was withdrawn at half-time.

Mykhailo Mudryk
Mykhailo Mudryk impressed on his Chelsea debut against Liverpool (John Walton/PA)

It was the winger’s first competitive start since November, when he was playing for Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine, and he struggled to make his presence felt as Chelsea laboured to a second goalless draw in three games.

“I think with Mudryk, you saw his impact against Liverpool which was off the bench when the game was a bit more stretched,” said Potter. “You can see his quality that he brings. Unfortunately he’s still in a stage where he hasn’t played much football, so from a training perspective getting him up to speed was tricky.

“He was ill for quite a bit of the week leading up to Fulham so that affected him a bit as well. Fulham defend well, defend differently, a well-organised defensive unit. Again, it’s not just about the player, it’s about the team and how we can sue him and how we can understand what he’s doing and how he can help the team.

“There are lots of things to consider when assessing a player. It’s always difficult to adapt to another country and another league, especially the Premier League.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
2
Jason Grant, centre, arrives at the tribunal hearing on Friday alongside his legal team from Dundee-based MML. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant
6
3
Celtic B captain Ewan Otoo
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the…
4
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath has been closed. Image: Darren Watt
Woman taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian in Cowdenbeath
7
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
8
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
9
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
10
Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision
4

More from The Courier

Rab's got a strategy for money matters. It may not be conventional.
RAB MCNEIL: The trials of getting on top of my money
Harry playing the piano, in The Piano.
PAUL WHITELAW: Pitch perfect with The Piano
Scotgold chief executive Richard Gray pictured in the Scotgold Resources Cononish mine near Tyndrum, Scotland
Scotgold shares fall as it raises fresh finance
The early spring snowdrops are starting to peek through.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Bring colour and interest into winter gardens
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Gary Delaney coming to Dundee Picture shows; Gary Delaney. na. Supplied by Impatient Productions Date; 27/10/2017
Mock The Week's Gary Delaney bringing his 'relentless' one-liners to Dundee theatre
Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) was a toxic Happy Valley villain, but in the end you almost felt sorry for him. Image: BBC
TELLYBOX: Happy Valley was really great, but I have a niggling doubt...
Dundee train station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect
Sarah Smith author of Hear No Evil.
BOOKS: Sarah Smith's Hear No Evil gives a voice to a deaf woman in…
Stakes in the ground show where the new lights will be placed at South Inch, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lights being installed in Perth park after 'safety concerns'
Laughing in lockdown - Laughter Yoga was one of the online initiatives flatmates Sally Reid and Lesley Hart got up to during the darker days of Covid restrictions.
LESLEY HART: My Sherlock Holmes play was inspired by living with Sally Reid

Editor's Picks

Most Commented