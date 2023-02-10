Three arrested amid ‘shocking scenes of violence’ during protest over refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three arrested amid ‘shocking scenes of violence’ during protest over refugees

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 11.24pm Updated: February 11 2023, 1.17am
Three people have been arrested after 'deeply shocking' violent scenes outside a hotel where asylum seekers were staying in Merseyside on Friday (PA)
Three people have been arrested after ‘deeply shocking’ violent scenes outside a hotel where asylum seekers were staying in Merseyside on Friday (PA)

Three people have been arrested after “deeply shocking” violent scenes outside a hotel where asylum seekers were staying in Merseyside on Friday.

Merseyside Police said they were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and taken to police stations to be questioned, after protesters hurled missiles and damaged a police van.

Officers in Prescot, Knowsley, were dealing with two groups of protesters after a demonstration descended into chaos outside the Suites Hotel in Ribblers Lane.

Knowsley MP Sir George Howarth said the demonstration was triggered by “an alleged incident on social media” and criticised misinformation claiming refugees were “feather-bedded” inside.

Knowsley protest
Screengrab from video taken with permission from the Facebook account of Tony Broster (Tony Broster/PA)

Videos shared on social media appear to show a police van on fire and officers carrying riot shields in the area.

Clare Moseley, founder of refugee charity Care4Calais, said she was among 100 to 120 people from pro-migrant groups who went to the scene in reaction to the protest to show support for the asylum seekers.

She told the PA news agency: “I’m trying to get in touch with some of the poor men in that hotel, I can only imagine how frightened they are.

“It was like a war zone.”

Assistant Chief Constable Paul White said: “We will always respect the right to protest when these are peaceful, but the scenes tonight were completely unacceptable, putting those present, our officers and the wider community in danger.

“Thankfully we have not had any serious injuries reported up to this point, but for officers and police vehicles to be damaged in the course of their duty protecting the public is disgraceful.

“We have arrested some of those suspects and will continue without hesitation to review all and any evidence which comes in, through CCTV, images or other information you may have.”

The force said it had implemented a number of road closures on the East Lancs Road and urged motorists to avoid the area and those in the area to disperse.

Labour MP Sir George said: “I have referred an alleged incident posted on social media, which has triggered a demonstration outside the Suites Hotel, to Merseyside Police and Knowsley Council.

“Until the police have investigated the matter, it is too soon to jump to conclusions and the effort on the part of some to inflame the situation is emphatically wrong.

“If an offence has been committed, the police should deal with it appropriately through due process.

“In addition, the misinformation about refugees being feather-bedded is untrue and intended to paint a picture that does not at all represent the facts.

“The people of Knowsley are not bigots and are welcoming to people escaping from some of the most dangerous places in the world in search of a place of safety.

“Those demonstrating against refugees at this protest tonight do not represent this community.

“We are not like that and overwhelmingly behave with sympathy and kindness to others regardless of where they come from.”

Merseyside’s Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell tweeted: “Deeply shocking and concerning scenes of violence in Knowsley this evening.

“Utterly unacceptable behaviour, putting officers and public in danger.

“I am monitoring the situation closely.

“There is absolutely no excuses for this.”

Knowsley Council leader Cllr Graham Morgan said he was “saddened and concerned” by the violent clashes outside the hotel.

He added: “The behaviour of those involved was totally unacceptable and has put safety of the local community, police officers and our emergency services on the scene, at risk.

“My message to the rest of our community is one of reassurance.

“This kind of behaviour is not welcome here and we will not let the wicked and mindless acts of a small minority destroy our community spirit and willingness to support others when in need.”

Mark Davies, head of communications and campaigns at the Refugee Council, said those who had participated in or encouraged Friday night’s protests had brought “shame on this country’s long and proud record” of helping those in need.

“These are appalling scenes and our thoughts are with those staying at the hotel. This must be terrifying for them,” he said.

“All the evidence is that the majority of those who seek asylum in this country are refugees from places like Syria, Iran and Afghanistan who long to feel safe and secure in the UK.

“Those who encourage and take part in disorder like this bring shame on this country’s long and proud record of reaching out to support those in need wherever they come from.”

