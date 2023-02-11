What the papers say – February 11

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The front pages for Saturday are dominated by the mystery of missing mother Nicola Bulley after her partner gave his first sit-down interview about her disappearance.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Daily Mirror all cover Paul Ansell’s interview with 5 News in which he said it had always been his “gut instinct” she was not in the river.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'I'm 100pc convinced Nicola isn't in the river'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter ⤵️https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/7hiJisinN2 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 10, 2023

Saturday’s Daily Mail: I’m convinced my Nicola’s not in the river #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/96CcYrGLIn — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 10, 2023

Saturday's Front Page 📰 I'm certain Nicola didn't fall in! 🟥Missing mum's partner demands cops widen search from river #TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/TKcEAbKTcn — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 10, 2023

Elsewhere, The Independent says the BBC chair is set to face fresh pressure to resign over a “scathing” report by MPs which is expected to lambast his role in an £800,000 loan to Boris Johnson.

Saturday’s Independent: Cash for Boris: MPs attack BBC boss in scathing report #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/zePPEefrVk — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 10, 2023

Just 6% of English rivers will still be healthy by 2027, according to i weekend.

Saturday’s i weekend: Save our rivers: only 6% will be healthy – as UKs water firms pump more raw sewage #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/TKxo0MsJYJ — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 10, 2023

Benefit claimants will be required to spend a fortnight on an intensive programme designed to get them back into work or risk losing universal credit payments under government plans to reduce unemployment, The Times reports.

Saturday’s Times: Learn work skills or face benefits cut, jobless told #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ArNAB9rID3 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 10, 2023

FT Weekend writes that Gillian Keegan, the education secretary, has signalled she will fight any Home Office attempts to cut migration into Britain by driving away overseas students, saying universities were a “hugely valuable” export success.

Just published: Front page of the FTWeekend, UK edition, for Saturday/Sunday 11/12 February pic.twitter.com/Sl4qos9yyf — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 10, 2023

The Treasury is considering a proposal to massively expand free childcare to one and two-year-olds in England in a move that would cost billions at the spring budget, The Guardian says.

Guardian front page, Saturday 11 February 2023: Tories plot childcare giveaway in budget pic.twitter.com/5IEd8JrxOt — The Guardian (@guardian) February 10, 2023

The Daily Express speculates on whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the King’s coronation.

And the Daily Star says scientists have apparently discovered a huge chunk of the sun has “broken off”.