Man dies and another in hospital after double stabbing

A man has died and another remains in hospital following a double stabbing in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to an east London hospital at around 4.30am where two men had turned up with knife wounds following an incident in Hackney Wick.

A 26-year-old man later died from his injuries, while officers await a formal assessment of the condition of a 24-year-old man.

They were stabbed in the area of White Post Lane, which has been cordoned off as forensic teams scour the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Matt Kruzynski, who works at a bar which has been closed amid the investigation, said he was shocked to hear about the incident happening in the “family friendly area” which has “changed a lot” for the better in recent years.

Speaking beside the police cordon on White Post Lane, he told the PA news agency: “Hackney Wick is my local drinking spot, I spend a lot of time here.

Police talk to residents at the scene (James Manning/PA)

“I have always felt very safe here. Nothing like this has ever happened while I’ve worked in Hackney Wick.

“The area has a bad reputation because of how it used to be, but it has changed a lot.

“Even at one or two in the morning after finishing work, I’ve never felt worried about walking home by myself.

“This is a very family friendly area. It’s normal to see people pushing prams or taking their dogs for a walk at midnight.”

The police tape extends from a bridge over the River Lee Navigation, and what appeared to be blood splatters can be seen from outside the cordon, along with evidence markers.

Just before noon, police extended the taped area to Cadogan Close near Victoria Park, including a footbridge over the river.

Forensic officers at the scene at White Post Lane, Hackney Wick, east London (James Manning/PA)

Officers are patrolling the scene, while security teams have been working to redirect pedestrians, including football fans on the way to the West Ham v Chelsea football match at nearby London Stadium.

Traffic has also been diverted, affecting local bus routes.

The Met is appealing for witnesses as part of an investigation led by detectives from the specialist crime unit.

The family of the 26-year-old has been informed of his death, and formal identification will take place along with a post-mortem examination, police said.

A police car near the scene at White Post Lane, Hackney Wick (James Manning/PA)

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 quoting ref 1222/11feb, or Crimestoppers to get in touch anonymously.

The death comes after Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures showed that the number of people killed with a knife in England and Wales in 2021/22 was the highest in 76 years.

The ONS said the recent increase was driven by an 18% rise in the number of male victims, from 184 to 218, in the 12 months to March 2022.