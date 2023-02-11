Man dies and another in hospital after double stabbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man dies and another in hospital after double stabbing

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 10.15am Updated: February 11 2023, 3.21pm
Police forensics officers at the scene near White Post Lane, Hackney Wick (James Manning/PA)
Police forensics officers at the scene near White Post Lane, Hackney Wick (James Manning/PA)

A man has died and another remains in hospital following a double stabbing in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to an east London hospital at around 4.30am where two men had turned up with knife wounds following an incident in Hackney Wick.

A 26-year-old man later died from his injuries, while officers await a formal assessment of the condition of a 24-year-old man.

They were stabbed in the area of White Post Lane, which has been cordoned off as forensic teams scour the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Matt Kruzynski, who works at a bar which has been closed amid the investigation, said he was shocked to hear about the incident happening in the “family friendly area” which has “changed a lot” for the better in recent years.

Speaking beside the police cordon on White Post Lane, he told the PA news agency: “Hackney Wick is my local drinking spot, I spend a lot of time here.

Hackney Wick incident
Police talk to residents at the scene (James Manning/PA)

“I have always felt very safe here. Nothing like this has ever happened while I’ve worked in Hackney Wick.

“The area has a bad reputation because of how it used to be, but it has changed a lot.

“Even at one or two in the morning after finishing work, I’ve never felt worried about walking home by myself.

“This is a very family friendly area. It’s normal to see people pushing prams or taking their dogs for a walk at midnight.”

The police tape extends from a bridge over the River Lee Navigation, and what appeared to be blood splatters can be seen from outside the cordon, along with evidence markers.

Just before noon, police extended the taped area to Cadogan Close near Victoria Park, including a footbridge over the river.

Hackney Wick incident
Forensic officers at the scene at White Post Lane, Hackney Wick, east London (James Manning/PA) 

Officers are patrolling the scene, while security teams have been working to redirect pedestrians, including football fans on the way to the West Ham v Chelsea football match at nearby London Stadium.

Traffic has also been diverted, affecting local bus routes.

The Met is appealing for witnesses as part of an investigation led by detectives from the specialist crime unit.

The family of the 26-year-old has been informed of his death, and formal identification will take place along with a post-mortem examination, police said.

Hackney Wick incident
A police car near the scene at White Post Lane, Hackney Wick (James Manning/PA)

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 quoting ref 1222/11feb, or Crimestoppers to get in touch anonymously.

The death comes after Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures showed that the number of people killed with a knife in England and Wales in 2021/22 was the highest in 76 years.

The ONS said the recent increase was driven by an 18% rise in the number of male victims, from 184 to 218, in the 12 months to March 2022.

