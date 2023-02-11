East Germany’s last communist leader dies aged 95

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
East Germany’s last communist leader dies aged 95

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 11.00am
Hans Modrow (AP)
Hans Modrow (AP)

Hans Modrow, who served as the former East Germany’s last communist leader during a turbulent tenure that ended in the country’s first and only free election, has died aged 95.

Mr Modrow died early on Saturday, the Left party parliamentary group tweeted.

The reform-minded communist took over East Germany shortly after the Berlin Wall fell and later invited opposition forces into the government, but could not slow the gathering momentum for German reunification.

“The entire peaceful course of establishing German unity was precisely a special achievement of his,” the Left wrote on Twitter.

“That will remain his political legacy.”

Helmut Kohl and Hans Modrow
Then-West German chancellor Helmut Kohl, left, waves as he stands together with then East German Prime Minister Hans Modrow, second right, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in December 1989 (AP)

During 16 years as communist party chief in Dresden, starting in 1973, Mr Modrow built a reputation as an anti-establishment figure. He rejected party perks and insisted on living in a normal apartment.

A post in East Germany’s top leadership eluded him until he was made prime minister, a position that previously carried little clout, in November 1989 – days after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

When hard-line leader Egon Krenz and his ruling Politburo resigned in early December, Mr Modrow emerged as East Germany’s top political figure. But the communists could no longer call the shots on their own.

The following month, he agreed to share power with the increasingly vocal opposition and brought East Germany’s landmark first free election forward to March 1990, amid growing unrest.

Hans Modrow
Mr Modrow pictured in 2019 (AP)

Even as pro-democracy rallies rapidly took on a pro-unification flavour, the communists initially had opposed talk of reunification.

In February 1990, however, Mr Modrow urged talks with West Germany toward an eventual “united fatherland” that would be independent of military blocs and governed by a joint parliament in Berlin.

Mr Modrow headed the election campaign of the restyled communists, the Party of Democratic Socialism, but his personal popularity was not enough to prevent them finishing as only the third-strongest party, with 16% support.

The winner was an alliance of conservative parties that favoured quick reunification and was backed by the government of West German leader Helmut Kohl.

Germany reunited under Mr Kohl’s leadership on October 3 1990, less than a year after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Hans Modrow
Mr Modrow became the prime minister of the former East Germany shortly after the Berlin Wall fell (AP)

Mr Modrow became a member of the united parliament, where he sat until 1994, and honorary chairman of the post-communist PDS. From 1999 to 2004, he was a member of the European Parliament.

His past under hard-line communist rule landed him in court several years after reunification.

In 1995, a court convicted him of inciting the falsification of results in May 1989 local elections in Dresden. It handed him a nine-month suspended sentence and a fine.

Mr Modrow claimed that the trial was politically motivated and asserted that its outcome would aggravate divisions between east and west Germans.

His lawyer argued that he had made amends for previous injustices by overseeing free elections as prime minister.

