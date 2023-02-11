Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag hails ‘unbelievable focus’ of red-hot Marcus Rashford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag hails ‘unbelievable focus’ of red-hot Marcus Rashford

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 2.39pm
Marcus Rashford has been in stunning form for Manchester United (Tim Goode/PA)
Marcus Rashford has been in stunning form for Manchester United (Tim Goode/PA)

Erik ten Hag praised Marcus Rashford’s “unbelievable focus” as the forward continues his freescoring form.

The 25-year-old striker has bounced back from his most challenging campaign to date in stirring fashion and has established himself as one of the continent’s in-form players.

Rashford’s rejuvenated form with United earned an England recall and he scored 12 goals in 14 appearances since the World Cup – the most of any player across Europe’s top five leagues in that period.

“Unbelievable focus in this moment,” United boss Ten Hag said. “He’s aware of it.

“If he is making the right movements that he or his team will bring him in the right position to score goals and then it’s about the score goals.

“In this moment he’s in such a flow. He brings it every game on the pitch.

“So, if he has that energy, those levels, he will score goals and the only thing what the team has to do is get him in that position.”

Manchester United v Arsenal – Premier League – Old Trafford
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has praised in-form Marcus Rashford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ten Hag recently said he is “not Harry Potter” as the Red Devils boss explained Rashford’s rejuvenation was not solely down to managerial wizardry, but the Dutchman’s impact on United is clear.

The former Ajax manager has righted the ship after a wretched 2021/22 campaign for the club, who are the only English team still fighting on four fronts.

A shot at Carabao Cup glory against Newcastle awaits at the end of a frantic February, which continues with a tough trip to Elland Road on Sunday having drawn 2-2 at home to rivals Leeds on Wednesday.

“I feel really connected with this team, with this squad, so we are United,” Ten Hag told Sky Sports.

“Also with the culture of Man United. I feel really connected with that.

“I see the team is growing, I see it is about the culture of hard to beat, win games, do it in the United way and togetherness, and do it in an attacking and proactive way.

“You need players who are taking responsibility, you need the right characters in the dressing room so in the moment they go onto the pitch they know what’s going on and they take the right choices, the right decisions. You have to rely on your players in such moments.

“Most times we can do and players like it, to play games like Leeds, like big games coming up like Barcelona. The other games like City, Arsenal.

“But I think all the Premier League games, players like to have a challenge because when they get challenged they get the best.”

Casemiro misses the trip to Leeds through suspension, while Antony, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay are expected to be sidelined again.

Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are long-term absentees, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka is in line to return from illness.

.

