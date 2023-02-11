Praise for communities rocked by unexpected Second World War bomb blast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Praise for communities rocked by unexpected Second World War bomb blast

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 3.14pm
Screengrab from video taken with permission from the Facebook account of Kim Withers of a Second World War bomb which exploded unexpectedly in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk (Kim Withers/PA)
Screengrab from video taken with permission from the Facebook account of Kim Withers of a Second World War bomb which exploded unexpectedly in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk (Kim Withers/PA)

Communities who faced four days of uncertainty after an unexploded Second World War bomb was found in a Norfolk town have been thanked for their patience.

Emergency services and agencies declared a major incident following the discovery of the large live device at a river crossing in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday.

Many families were evacuated from their homes while Army disposal experts worked to disarm the large bomb.

On Friday afternoon, the bomb unexpectedly detonated, however no-one was injured and damage was limited as a result of a protective sandbox built around the device to mitigate any effect from the blast.

Debris had to be cleared from nearby Southtown Road and some minor repairs had to be carried out to the road surface.

The road has now reopened and the 400-metre cordon has been lifted, Great Yarmouth Borough Council confirmed on Saturday.

Council chief executive Sheila Oxtoby commended local people, who she said had “pulled together to support each other”.

She said: “This has been an unsettling time for many people, most of all for those who were evacuated from their homes.

“Safety of the public has been at the heart of decision-making throughout this multi-agency operation.

“While it may have been slow, yesterday afternoon’s events show why it was so important to take all necessary measures to minimise any risk to the public.

“As we often see in these types of incidents, our local communities have pulled together to support each other, following the advice of emergency services and playing their part in keeping everyone safe.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved for bringing this to a safe conclusion and we will continue to help those residents displaced.

Second World War bomb
Dramatic footage captured the moment the bomb unexpectedly exploded (Kim Withers/PA)

“Lastly, we appreciate the explosion and associated disruption could trigger anxiety for some people and we would encourage anyone in this position to reach out to your local wellbeing service who can be contacted on 0300 123 1503.”

Army specialists are said to have been using a technique to cut the bomb which creates a slow burn of the explosives, and burns off the material.

Work to cut into it began on Thursday, but the water needed to do the work reduced the effectiveness of the sand barrier around the device.

The device was about one metre (3.2ft) long and weighed about 250kg, and was discovered by a contractor working on the third crossing over the River Yare.

After the explosion, Norfolk Constabulary said on Twitter: “We can confirm the unexploded World War II bomb in Great Yarmouth has detonated.

Second World War bomb
No-one was hurt in the explosion, which saw earth and debris shoot high into the sky (Kim Withers/PA)

“This was not a planned detonation & happened during slow burn work to disarm the explosives.

“All army emergency service personnel are accounted for. We will bring you further info when we have it.”

The force’s Chief Constable Nick Davison described the operation as a “painstakingly long process”.

A spokesperson for Cadent, which manages the local gas mains network, said no damage had been caused to the pipes in the vicinity.

