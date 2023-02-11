A good save – Graham Potter after Chelsea denied penalty for apparent handball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A good save – Graham Potter after Chelsea denied penalty for apparent handball

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 4.15pm Updated: February 11 2023, 10.15pm
Graham Potter’s Chelsea were held at West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Graham Potter’s Chelsea were held at West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Graham Potter congratulated Tomas Soucek for a “good save” after Chelsea were denied what appeared to be a clear penalty for handball at the end of the 1-1 draw at West Ham.

The Blues were chasing a much-needed win to kickstart their bid to get back up towards the top four when Conor Gallagher hit a low shot goalwards.

Hammers midfielder Soucek was falling to his left and diverted the ball off-target with his left hand.

But despite a VAR check, no penalty was given to leave Chelsea, now with just one win in seven since the turn of the year, frustrated again.

“I thought it was a good save,” smiled Blues boss Potter. “You need your goalkeeper, sometimes, to get you the points.

“It hasn’t been given so there’s nothing for me to say. I’ve only seen it briefly. It looks like one of those ones that if it had been given I don’t think it would have been overturned. But it hasn’t been given, so I don’t know.

“It looks like a handball to me. I didn’t know Tomas could get down that easily and save like that. But it’s not for me to say about VAR. Sometimes they go for you and sometimes they don’t, you just have to accept that.”

West Ham could be forgiven for feeling justice was done having been denied an equaliser in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge last year, with referees’ chiefs later admitting Maxwel Cornet’s strike should have stood.

Potter fielded five of his expensively-acquired January recruits and two of them combined for the opening goal, Joao Felix poking in a cross from £106million midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Felix and Kai Havertz had goals disallowed for offside before West Ham clawed their way back into the match.

Vladimir Coufal’s cross was headed on by Jarrod Bowen and finished off at the far post by Chelsea old boy Emerson Palmieri.

In the second half Soucek had a goal disallowed for an offside against Declan Rice, before his controversial intervention at the other end.

West Ham boss David Moyes
West Ham boss David Moyes (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I haven’t seen it,” was David Moyes’ rather brusque response to the incident, while – in an interview shown on the club’s Twitter account – Soucek said with a smile: “My father was a goalkeeper.”

Hammers boss Moyes lost Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta to what could be a recurrence of a shoulder injury he suffered earlier in the season, and defender Nayef Aguerd also limped off.

“Losing Paqueta was a blow but we don’t know the answer yet,” added Moyes. “I haven’t asked the medical team but obviously, it’s a shoulder injury. I don’t know if he’s popped his shoulder or if it’s just the way it feels.

“Aguerd had a bit of a groin issue. The big thing for us is that Declan Rice played with a virus today and you can probably see that he was the way he was because of a virus and it had a big effect on us.”

