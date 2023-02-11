James Tomkins earns point for Crystal Palace against Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Tomkins earns point for Crystal Palace against Brighton

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 5.23pm
James Tomkins celebrates his equaliser for Crystal Palace against Brighton (Yui Mok/PA)
James Tomkins celebrates his equaliser for Crystal Palace against Brighton (Yui Mok/PA)

James Tomkins took advantage of a mistake by Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to earn Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw against Brighton at Selhurst Park.

Sanchez was unable to hold a Michael Olise free-kick and Tomkins pounced to nod home to level in the 69th minute.

Brighton had taken the lead six minutes earlier when Solly March connected with Pervis Estupinan’s cross at the far post on an afternoon largely dominated by the visitors.

The Seagulls also had a first-half goal disallowed by VAR.

Estupinan thought he had broken the deadlock when he curled into the top corner after 32 minutes but was ruled out due to an offside in the build-up.

This was the first encounter between the rivals this season after their September contest was called off due to train strikes and the home faithful were in full voice from the outset, hoping their side could pick up their first win of 2023.

Despite the sense of occasion, the first 10 minutes were largely quiet on the pitch.

Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita was the first to be tested as Alexis Mac Allister collected March’s through ball before sending a left-footed effort at the Spaniard, who spilled the initial save.

Guaita blocked another effort from the Argentina international before Palace enjoyed a first real spell in attack which did not last long as they were dispossessed by Kaoru Mitoma, whose subsequent speculative attempt from the corner of the six-yard box was blocked by Guaita.

Adam Webster had a chance to put his side ahead but nodded March’s cross wide before Brighton thought they had finally broken the deadlock when Pascal Gross flicked a pass to Estupinan, who curled into the top-right corner.

But VAR determined the visitors were offside in the build-up, much to the relief of the hosts, who had an opportunity when Olise fed Jean-Philippe Mateta in the area but he was denied by Webster’s perfectly-timed sliding challenge.

It was a quick reaction from Webster that prevented the Eagles from taking the lead after Mateta pounced on Moises Caicedo’s mistake.

Brighton enjoyed over 70 per cent possession in the first half but still had nothing to show for it when they emerged back out of the tunnel and March fired into the side-netting.

Guaita stooped to collect Deniz Undav’s rolling effort before Will Hughes was forced off and replaced by January signing Sambi Lokonga in the 56th minute.

The visitors finally broke the deadlock after 63 minutes when Estupinan floated in a cross from the left and a charging March was able to beat Tyrick Mitchell at the far post and send the ball into the top corner.

Palace responded six minutes later when Olise delivered a free-kick into the six-yard box.

It looked to be a simple enough claim for Sanchez but he could not get a grip on the ball and Tomkins took full advantage as he nodded in the equaliser.

The hosts survived to pick up a point but only after Mac Allister, in a good position in front of goal, sent a header inches wide of the left post and was then denied again by Guaita.

