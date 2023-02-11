Man fatally stabbed in Hackney named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man fatally stabbed in Hackney named

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 6.24pm
Police forensics officers at the scene at White Post Lane, Hackney Wick, east London (James Manning/PA)
Police forensics officers at the scene at White Post Lane, Hackney Wick, east London (James Manning/PA)

A 26-year-old man who died following a double stabbing in east London during the early hours of Saturday morning has been named by police as Trei Daley.

Mr Daley, of Bromley, south London, was fatally knifed close to the Colour Factory nightclub in Queen’s Yard, just off White Post Lane in Hackney Wick, and the Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation to find the killer.

A 24-year-old man was also stabbed, and he has since been discharged from an east London hospital.

Officers were called to the hospital at around 4.30am after the two men turned up with knife wounds.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood made an appeal for witnesses.

He said: “Firstly, I want to express my most sincere sympathies to Trei’s family.

“They are being supported by specialist officers, and a dedicated team of detectives will be doing everything possible to bring to justice whoever was responsible for this tragic killing.

“Our inquiries have established that Trei was stabbed near to the Colour Factory nightclub in Queen’s Yard, which is just off White Post Lane in Hackney Wick.

“This area was still busy at around 4am to 4.30am on Saturday morning. Were you there? Did you witness some sort of fight or confrontation? Did you see or hear anything suspicious?”

He said officers have already spoken to several people who were in the area, but need more to come forward.

Hackney Wick incident
Police talk to residents at the scene (James Manning/PA)

Part of White Post Lane has been cordoned off by officers, and what appeared to be blood stains could be seen from outside the police tape, along with evidence markers.

Just before noon, police extended the taped area to Cadogan Close near Victoria Park, including a footbridge over the river.

Matt Kruzynski, who works at a bar which has been closed amid the investigation, said he was shocked to hear about the incident happening in the “family friendly area” which has “changed a lot” for the better in recent years.

Speaking beside the police cordon on White Post Lane, he told the PA news agency: “Hackney Wick is my local drinking spot, I spend a lot of time here.

Hackney Wick incident
Forensic officers at the scene at White Post Lane, Hackney Wick, east London (James Manning/PA)

“I have always felt very safe here. Nothing like this has ever happened while I’ve worked in Hackney Wick.

“The area has a bad reputation because of how it used to be, but it has changed a lot.

“Even at one or two in the morning after finishing work, I’ve never felt worried about walking home by myself.

“This is a very family friendly area. It’s normal to see people pushing prams or taking their dogs for a walk at midnight.”

Hackney Wick incident
A police car near the scene at White Post Lane, Hackney Wick (James Manning/PA)

Officers are patrolling the scene, while security teams have been working to redirect pedestrians, including football fans on the way to the West Ham v Chelsea football match at nearby London Stadium.

Traffic has also been diverted, affecting local bus routes.

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 quoting ref 1222/11feb, or Crimestoppers to get in touch anonymously.

The death comes after Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures showed that the number of people killed with a knife in England and Wales in 2021/22 was the highest in 76 years.

The ONS said the recent increase was driven by an 18% rise in the number of male victims, from 184 to 218, in the 12 months to March 2022.

