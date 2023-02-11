Willian is really something, says Fulham boss Marco Silva

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Willian is really something, says Fulham boss Marco Silva

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 6.27pm
Willian’s first-half goal set Fulham on their way to victory against Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)
Willian’s first-half goal set Fulham on their way to victory against Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)

Marco Silva spoke of his privilege in getting to work with Willian every day after the winger’s goal helped Fulham win for the first time in four Premier League games.

The 34-year-old’s brilliant first-half drive set the hosts on their way to a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage, capping a brilliant individual display as Silva’s team ended their winless streak and climbed to seventh.

Fulham had not scored in the league since beating Chelsea at home nearly a month ago, but the barren streak was ended emphatically when Willian pounced on a weak header from Forest’s Renan Lodi, cut inside and blasted the hosts ahead in the 17th minute. Substitute Manor Solomon added a second to seal the win two minutes from time.

Afterwards Silva was full of praise for the player signed on a free transfer in the summer from Corinthians as Fulham cemented their credentials for a possible European place.

“A top-class player,” said Silva. “A great guy. He’s playing with a smile on his face, he keeps working hard every single day. He’s enjoying every single moment with us. We are enjoying every single moment working with him.

“I know he wants more. He knows that he always has me behind him to demand from him and give him confidence. He doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone. Everyone knows his quality. He’s a class player.

“If I had had doubts (about his age), I would not have signed him. About his quality, it’s impossible (to have doubts). I want him to have some days with us to feel, to create connections, myself with him, the staff with him, and him with his team-mates.

“What he’s doing for us is not a surprise. You see it week in, week out. I am a privileged guy because I can see it every single day.”

Fulham were given an unexpected boost when Forest lost both of their central defenders to injury in the seventh minute, the earliest a Premier League side has had to make two substitutions in the competition’s history.

Willy Boly and Scott McKenna were forced off with hamstring injuries in a cruel and unusual twist for Steve Cooper’s team, whose five-match unbeaten sequence in the league came to an end in west London.

Forest struggled to impose an attacking threat against their hosts, barring a late flourish when Emmanuel Dennis drew a point-blank save from Bernd Leno, but Cooper refused to use his side’s early misfortune as an excuse.

“It wouldn’t be right,” said Cooper. “But it was unfortunate, I’ve never seen it before. Same position, same action, same injury. I hope it never happens again. There was a bit of sorting out.

“You only really change centre-backs for injury, so to do it so early on was strange. It was two attacking changes less that we could make in the second half.

“We won’t hide behind it as the reason for the result. I  felt in the first half we didn’t take the game to Fulham as we should. There was an opportunity, but we didn’t play forward quickly enough or play with enough belief.”

