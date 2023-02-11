Nathan Jones has ‘no idea’ if Wolves defeat will be his last as Southampton boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Nathan Jones has ‘no idea’ if Wolves defeat will be his last as Southampton boss

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 6.37pm
Nathan Jones saw his side lose to 10-man Wolves (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Nathan Jones saw his side lose to 10-man Wolves (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Nathan Jones said he has “no idea” if he will be spared the Southampton axe following his side’s crushing 2-1 defeat against 10-man Wolves at St Mary’s.

Southampton remain rooted to the foot of the Premier League after Wolves came from a goal down, and a man down, to leave Jones scrambling for his future.

Furious Saints fans chanted “get out of our club”, and “you don’t know what you’re doing”, while a young supporter was escorted out of the stadium as he attempted to present Jones with a giant P45 following debutant Joao Gomes’ 87th-minute winner for the visitors.

As the full-time whistle was greeted by a chorus of deafening boos, Jones headed straight down the tunnel.

“I have never done that in my life before,” said Jones. “In terms of 390 games, I have never done that, but I am not sure if me going round clapping would have shown respect.”

Asked if his seventh defeat in eight Premier League matches as Southampton boss was likely to be his last in charge, he replied: “I have no idea.”

A week on from Jones’s bizarre post-Brentford defeat rant, in which he claimed he had “compromised principles” since taking over at Southampton, the anxiety was etched over his face before Saturday’s game, taking his seat in the dugout pensively chewing gum.

But for an hour of what had the feeling of a must-win fixture for the former Luton boss, Southampton looked on course to take three points.

Carlos Alcaraz scored on his first Premier League start for the Saints after 24 minutes before Wolves were reduced to 10 a few moments later when former Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina was awarded a second yellow for apparent dissent towards referee Jarred Gillett.

Ten minutes into the second half, Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana should have marked an impressive debut by doubling his side’s lead only for Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa to pounce.

The game suddenly changed and a nervy period ensued for the hosts. Jan Bednarek got his feet in a muddle and comically bundled into his own net after 72 minutes before Gomes struck with a fine finish three minutes from time.

“I didn’t want them to go down to 10 men because you are on a hiding to nothing,” added Jones.

“It sounds weird to say, because you should beat 10 men if you have 11, but we didn’t and we looked nervous at times in the second half and then we got opportunities and we didn’t take them.

“We had a glorious chance to make it two, and if we do that we would probably go on and win the game. It is a different mindset, a different atmosphere, and when we didn’t do that you are always going to be susceptible to a sucker-punch.

“We didn’t demonstrate enough quality, lost control in the second half, and they showed that ounce of quality to get that second goal.”

Southampton, who travel to Chelsea next weekend, are in increasing danger of losing their Premier League status, but 15th-placed Wolves, vastly improved under Julen Lopetegui’s tutelage, moved clear of the relegation zone.

“I have a very good opinion about him (Jones),” said Lopetegui in defence of the Welshman. “I have seen the last matches and they have been very unlucky.

“They have a good team and good players. It is going to be a hard, long race for them, for us, and a lot of teams. We have a lot of finals in front of us and we have to continue working.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
2
Nathan Jones saw his side lose to 10-man Wolves (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk
3
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
Gemma Provan has opened The Bridal Hut in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium
5
Downie Villa is a spacious home in the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: RSB/Lindsays.
Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry
7
6
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January
7
Dundee train station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect
8
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
9
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Roads to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
10
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks

More from The Courier

Ross Millen and Scott Brown celebrate Rovers' win. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers talking points after SPFL Turst Trophy heroics followed up with Scottish…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. A man has been charged following a disturbance at a junior football match. Picture shows; Police outside Laing Park, Carnoustie. . Carnoustie. . Supplied by WitzSado Date; 11/02/2023
Man charged after disturbance at Carnoustie Panmure v Bridge of Don match
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters…
Mark Ogren will soon address Dundee United fans and shareholders. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as stage is set for Mark Ogren arrival
The D Class 'Oor Lifesaver' lifeboat was launched during the operation.
Major search operation launched on River Tay in early hours of Sunday morning
Brechin City travel to games in style in a luxury coach used by Celtic and Rangers. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
VIDEO: Inside Brechin City's luxury coach as The Courier goes on the road with…
Loons mascot Baxter the Bridie joins in the birthday fun Freya 7, Holly, 5, and Izzy, 7, at Forfar Loch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
30 great pictures of Forfar Loch parkrun's first birthday fun
Nathan Taylor impersonated a police officer.
Fake police dog handler said he was searching for drugs in Dunfermline Primark
Lifeguard Josh Muir. Image: RNLI
'Close call' moment Broughty Ferry lifeguard saved paddleboarders being swept out to sea
Fife anxiety specialist and hypnotherapist Katy Stevenson. Image: Katy Stevenson.
How a Fife mum is helping others overcome anxiety and 'take back control'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented