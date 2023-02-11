Suella Braverman condemns disorder at protest outside asylum seekers’ hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Suella Braverman condemns disorder at protest outside asylum seekers’ hotel

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 6.46pm Updated: February 11 2023, 7.47pm
The scene where a police vehicle was set alight outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside (Peter Powell/PA)
The scene where a police vehicle was set alight outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside (Peter Powell/PA)

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has condemned disorder at a protest in Merseyside, adding “alleged behaviour of some asylum seekers is never an excuse for violence”.

Fifteen people, including a 13-year-old boy, were arrested after violence erupted during a demonstration outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, which houses asylum seekers, on Friday night.

Ms Braverman posted on Twitter: “I condemn the appalling disorder in Knowsley last night.

Cabinet Meeting
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“The alleged behaviour of some asylum seekers is never an excuse for violence and intimidation.

“Thank you to @MerseyPolice officers for keeping everyone safe.”

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said that prior to the protest “rumours and misinformation” had been circulated on social media following reports of an incident in Kirkby on Monday where a man made inappropriate advances towards a teenage girl.

She said: “Following inquiries, a man in his 20s was arrested on Thursday in another part of the country on suspicion of a public order offence.

“A file was submitted to the CPS and on their advice he was released with no further action.”

She added: “Violence is not the way to resolve this and we know that those involved in the violent activity last night used this as an excuse to commit violence and intimidate members of the public, who have a right to live their lives in peace and without fear.”

Thirteen men and two women, aged between 13 and 54 and mainly from the Knowsley area, are being questioned on suspicion of violent disorder after the demonstration, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.

The force said the violence, which has been condemned by politicians, left an officer and two members of the public with slight injuries.

Lit fireworks were thrown at officers and a police van was attacked by protesters using hammers and then set alight, the spokesman said.

On Saturday, asylum seeker Ahmed, who did not want to give his second name, said he had watched the protest from the window of the hotel.

The teacher, who came to the country one month ago from Egypt, said: “I was afraid. We came to the UK for safety.”

Police outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside
Police outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside (Peter Powell/PA)

Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “The shameful and appalling scenes in Knowsley show how far right groups are using social media to organise and promote violence.

“Everyone should support Merseyside Police in dealing with extremism and violence.

“The Home Secretary is wrong to dismiss far right threats for political reasons.

“Instead she should be championing vigilance against all kinds of extremism.”

Alan Marsden, 59, from Stockbridge Village, told the PA news agency he attended the protest after seeing the allegations “on TikTok and online” but left when it became clear it was not peaceful.

He said: “It was bad. Kids with masks and balaclavas on turned up. There were 300 or 400 people here.

Knowsley protest
Police officers retrieve the police riot equipment left at the scene outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside (Peter Powell/PA)

“It was mostly women and children until all the hooligans turned up.”

On Saturday, police remained outside the hotel, which has been used to accommodate asylum seekers since January 2022.

Knowsley MP Sir George Howarth said: “The people of Knowsley are not bigots and are welcoming to people escaping from some of the most dangerous places in the world in search of a place of safety.

“Those demonstrating against refugees at this protest tonight do not represent this community.”

Clare Moseley, founder of refugee charity Care4Calais, said she was among 100 to 120 people from pro-migrant groups who went to the scene in reaction to the protest to show support for the asylum seekers.

She told PA: “I’m trying to get in touch with some of the poor men in that hotel, I can only imagine how frightened they are.

“It was like a war zone.”

Knowsley Council leader Graham Morgan said he was “saddened and concerned” by the violent clashes outside the hotel.

Police officers retrieve police riot equipment left at the scene outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside
Police officers retrieve police riot equipment left at the scene outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside (Peter Powell/PA)

He added: “This kind of behaviour is not welcome here and we will not let the wicked and mindless acts of a small minority destroy our community spirit and willingness to support others when in need.”

A dispersal order has been put in place in the area for 48 hours, police said.

A spokesman for the Home Office said: “The scenes outside the hotel and violence toward police officers last night by a group of people in Merseyside were totally unacceptable.

“We are working closely with Merseyside Police and partners on the ground to ensure the safety of those in our care and the wider community.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

