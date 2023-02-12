New Zealand cancels flights as deluge from cyclone looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Zealand cancels flights as deluge from cyclone looms

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 6.15am
(Brett Phibbs/NZ Herald via AP)
(Brett Phibbs/NZ Herald via AP)

New Zealand’s national carrier has cancelled dozens of flights as Aucklanders braced for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped the nation’s largest city and killed four people.

Air New Zealand said it was cancelling all domestic flights to and from Auckland through midday on Tuesday as well as many international flights. The carrier said some international routes would continue operating, although flights might need to be diverted from Auckland.

The carrier also cancelled domestic flights to and from the cities of Hamilton, Tauranga and Taupo.

Cyclone Gabrielle was already affecting the northern part of New Zealand on Sunday. On Monday, it was expected to dump up to 250 millimetres (10 inches) of rain on Auckland.

Gabrielle’s windspeed was earlier downgraded as the cyclone slowed. Gusts of about 130 kilometres per hour (80 miles per hour) were expected.

Weather forecaster MetService said it was expecting a “widespread and significant” weather event, with heavy rain, strong winds and large waves.

“Please do take this seriously, we do expect severe weather is on the way,” New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told reporters.

“So please make sure that you’re prepared. Make sure that you’ve got preparations in place for either if you have to stay put for a period of time, or if you have to evacuate.”

Earlier, the cyclone passed near remote Norfolk Island, a territory of Australia that is home to about 1,750 people.

Emergency Management Norfolk Island controller George Plant said on Sunday it had issued an all-clear. He said there was some debris on the roads and some power lines were down.

New Zealand Storm
As the cyclone began hitting New Zealand’s Northland region on Sunday, flooding and winds caused some roads to be closed and thousands of homes to lose power (Michael Cunningham/Northern Advocate via AP)

“We have been extremely fortunate with the passage of the cyclone as the most destructive winds have just missed us,” Mr Plant wrote on Facebook.

“However, there is still considerable clean-up to be undertaken and it may take a while for services such as power to be restored.”

As the cyclone began hitting New Zealand’s Northland region on Sunday, flooding and winds caused some roads to be closed and thousands of homes to lose power.

Two weeks ago, Aucklanders experienced the wettest day ever recorded in the city, as the amount of rain that would typically fall over the entire summer hit in a single day.

Quickly rising floodwaters killed four people, caused widespread disruption and left hundreds of homes unliveable.

