Teenage girl found dead with serious injuries in Cheshire park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenage girl has been found dead with serious injuries in a Cheshire park and police are appealing for information.

Cheshire Constabulary said officers were called to Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, north-west England, at around 3.13pm on Saturday following reports about the girl.

Emergency services attended but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her relatives have been told, and formal identification will take place in the coming days.

A crime scene is in place as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Waller said police are pursuing “numerous lines of inquiry”, but they do not believe there is a wider threat to the public.

Police community support officers at the scene in Culcheth Linear Park (Peter Powell/PA Wire)

He said: “I understand the concerns that this incident is likely to cause, and I am aware that there are rumours circulating online, however, I would urge people not to speculate.

“We are following numerous lines of inquiry to establish what led to the victim’s death, and local residents will see an increased presence of police officers in the area while we investigate this incident.

“At this stage we do not believe there is a wider threat to anyone else, however if you have concerns please do speak to a local officer.

“As part of our investigation, I am keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have witnessed the incident or seen anything unusual in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3pm.

“The same goes for anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage which may aid our investigation.

“I urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police via the Cheshire Constabulary website or by calling 101, quoting IML 1476832.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.