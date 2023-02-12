Man, 19, charged over violent protest outside Merseyside asylum hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man, 19, charged over violent protest outside Merseyside asylum hotel

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 11.54am Updated: February 12 2023, 12.31pm
Police in riot gear attend the protest outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley (Peter Powell/PA)
Police in riot gear attend the protest outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley (Peter Powell/PA)

A man has been charged with violent disorder and assault over a protest outside a hotel which was housing asylum seekers.

Jarad Skeete, 19, of Irwell Close, Aigburth, Liverpool, was among 15 people arrested amid the demonstration outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley on Friday evening, Merseyside Police said.

Skeete is accused of violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency services worker.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Monday.

Knowsley protest
Police outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside, on Saturday (Peter Powell/PA) 

The remaining 14 people who were arrested – 12 men and two women who are mainly from the Knowsley area – have been conditionally bailed pending the outcome of police inquiries.

Merseyside Police said the violence, which has been condemned by politicians, left an officer and two members of the public with slight injuries.

Lit fireworks were thrown at officers and a police van was set alight after being attacked with hammers.

Shadow levelling up secretary and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy described the protest as “absolutely horrendous”, and criticised the Government for creating a “toxic mix” of anti-migrant rhetoric and poor service provision.

Knowsley protest
A burnt out police van after a demonstration outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside, on Friday night (Peter Powell/PA) 

“In the north of England, places like Knowsley, this is not who we are,” she told the BBC.

“The story of the last decade has been the story of people across this country throwing open their homes to refugees from Ukraine, stepping up to support the Syrian appeal, when we had impending disaster.

“Even in the last few weeks, we’ve had people across the north of England stepping forward to put forward record donations to help with the appalling situation in Turkey and Syria.

“There are a small number of far right activists who whip up hate and hostility in this country, we all need to speak with one voice when we say that we utterly condemn them.”

Ms Nandy described the Government’s decisions to contract out asylum services, forgo consultation with communities and place refugees in unsuitable accommodation as a “recipe for disaster”.

Cabinet Meeting
Labour has criticised Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s immigration rhetoric following a violent protest outside a hotel for asylum seekers in Merseyside (Stefan Rousseau/PA) 

Referring to Home Secretary Suella Braverman, she said: “When you lay onto that a Government that talks about things like an ‘invasion’ in relation to immigration, you have a perfect storm, a really toxic mix that is being created.”

On Saturday, Ms Braverman condemned disorder at the protest, adding that the “alleged behaviour of some asylum seekers is never an excuse for violence”.

Meanwhile, development minister Andrew Mitchell said on Sunday that the violence was “totally unjustifiable”.

He told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg: “We live in a country where peaceful protest is part of our way of life and I strongly support that.

“But violence in the way that we saw on Friday night is completely unacceptable, and the Government condemn it absolutely.”

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Development minister Andrew Mitchell condemned the violence in Knowsley as ‘totally unjustifiable’ (James Manning/PA) 

He rejected suggestions that the Government had helped stir up anti-migrant sentiment, adding that it has housed “thousands and thousands of Ukrainian refugees” along with people from Hong Kong and Afghanistan.

“This is an unprecedented time in terms of Britain helping people who are caught in desperate jeopardy,” he said.

“We have a duty to welcome these people – often they are caught in desperate jeopardy, but equally we have a duty to house them appropriately and to work with local people.

“The Home Office is trying very hard now to stop the excessive use of hotels and find different ways of placing them in appropriate places in the community. And that is something that the Home Office will achieve.”

