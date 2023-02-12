Greek foreign minister makes goodwill trip to earthquake-hit parts of Turkey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Greek foreign minister makes goodwill trip to earthquake-hit parts of Turkey

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 1.39pm
Greece’s foreign minister Nikos Dendias, right, accompanied by his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu flies over the earthquake-stricken areas of Turkey (Greek Foreign Ministry via AP)
Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias has visited the earthquake-stricken areas of Turkey on Sunday, accompanied by his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The visit was part of a new round of so-called “earthquake diplomacy” between the two uneasy allies, whose relations have often been frosty, if not downright hostile.

Something similar happened in 1999, three years after the two countries almost went to war over two uninhabited islets in the Aegean Sea.

In August 1999, a 7.6 magnitude tremor had struck Turkey, resulting in about 18,000 dead; the following month, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Greek, capital, Athens, killing 143 people.

Greece Turkey Earthquake
Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, talks with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, in Adana, Turkey (Greek Foreign Ministry via AP)

In both cases, the two countries sent rescuers to assist in each other’s efforts. The warming of bilateral relations had been widely covered in the international media.

Mr Cavusoglu recalled a letter that he, as a private citizen, had sent to Time magazine at the time.

“Back then, I said that we should not wait for another earthquake to improve our relations. I repeat this now, as Turkey’s foreign minister. We must make efforts to improve our relations,” Mr Cavusoglu said.

“I want to totally sign on on to what Mevlut said: that we should not wait for natural disasters to improve our relations,” Mr Dendias said later.

Turkey Syria Earthquake Refugees
Almost 30,000 people are believed to have died in the catastrophic earthquake which hit parts of Turkey and Syria (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, File)

The two countries are at odds over research for natural resources in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey has also accused Greece of militarising some Aegean islands, in violation of international treaties, a charge Greece has strongly denied.

The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has often threatened Greece that Turkish troops will come “suddenly one night”, and has mentioned that Turkey’s new Tayfun missiles can reach Athens.

Such rhetoric has, at least for the moment, been put aside.

Erdogan has spoken on the phone with Greece’s president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, and prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with whom he had had declared he would not speak ever again.

The two Greek officials called Mr Erdogan to express their condolences for the earthquake’s victims and assure him of Greek support.

Publicly, and on social media, Greek people have expressed their support for Turkey, except for some on the far nationalist fringe.

Greek unions have taken the lead in collecting aid for the displaced. At all sports events held on Saturday, a minute of silence was observed for the victims.

Mr Cavusoglu and Mr Dendias visited the operations centre in Antakya, where they were briefed on the latest developments concerning the evacuation and rescue effort, as well as on the humanitarian needs that have arisen.

They also saw the extent of the devastation from the air, in a helicopter trip.

Mr Dendias and Mr Cavusoglu also visited the camp where Greek and other international units are based. Rescuers from EU countries have pulled a total of 205 survivors from the ruins, Mr Dendias said in a joint appearance with Mr Cavusoglu.

“The Greek effort will not stop here,” Mr Dendias said. “Greece will do everything to support Turkey, either bilaterally or as a member of the European Union.”

Mr Cavusoglu especially thanked the Greek rescuers for their “superhuman efforts, round the clock, for the past week”.

“We noted that all Greeks, and not just the rescuers, were elated after each rescue. Good neighbourly relations show in those difficult days,” he said.

