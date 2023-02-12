Teenage girl found with fatal stab wounds in Cheshire park named by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teenage girl found with fatal stab wounds in Cheshire park named by police

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 4.11pm Updated: February 12 2023, 4.44pm
Undated family handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @PoliceWarr of Brianna Ghey, 16, from Birchwood, Warrington in Cheshire, who was found dead in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire with serious injuries. Cheshire Constabulary said officers were called to the park at around 3.13pm on Saturday following reports about the girl. Emergency services attended but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. Issue date: Sunday February 12, 2023.
A teenage girl who was found with fatal stab wounds in a Cheshire park on Saturday has been named as 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.

Police have launched a murder probe after the girl, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm.

Emergency services attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Cheshire Constabulary said.

The force is looking to speak with two people who were seen close to where the body was found, described as a white man and woman, both with dark curly hair, aged in their late teens or early twenties.

On Saturday, the man had been wearing a long dark hooded coat, while the woman wore a distinctive red or purple and black checked blanket-style coat with a long flowing bottoms which could have been a skirt, dress or trousers.

Detective Chief Supt Mike Evans said police are also keen to speak with people who passed through the park between 1.30pm and 4pm on Saturday, and anyone who may have seen Brianna in the hours before her death.

He appealed for local people and businesses with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward too.

Mr Evans said: “This is a truly awful attack on a 16-year-old girl, who has sadly lost her very short life.

“We are appealing for any information that will help us find who has done this to Brianna.”

“I would like to reassure the local community that we are working hard to find those responsible for Brianna’s death and we have extra officers in and around Culcheth supporting the investigation,” he added.

“We also have officers supporting Brianna’s family at this really tragic time.”

Death of teenage girl in park
Police community support officers at the scene in Culcheth Linear Park (Peter Powell/PA)

Brianna’s relatives have been told, and a Home Office post-mortem examination is ongoing.

A crime scene is in place as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Waller earlier said police are pursuing “numerous lines of inquiry”.

Anyone with information should contact police via the Cheshire Constabulary website or by calling 101, quoting IML 1476832.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

