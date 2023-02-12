Christine Sinclair: Canada will play in SheBelieves Cup under protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Christine Sinclair: Canada will play in SheBelieves Cup under protest

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 4.29pm
Canada captain Christine Sinclair claimed her team was threatened by legal action (Mike Egerton/PA)
Canada captain Christine Sinclair claimed her team was threatened by legal action (Mike Egerton/PA)

Canada women’s football captain Christine Sinclair has claimed her team are being “forced back to work” by legal threats and will play in the SheBelieves Cup “under protest” after declaring a strike on Friday.

The Olympic champions announced they would take job action and suspend all activity over funding and governance issues they say will compromise their ability to perform at the Women’s World Cup in just over five months.

Sinclair’s side are due to meet the United States on Thursday for their opening match of the four-nation tournament, but on Friday forward Janine Beckie told TSN the team would not be taking the pitch unless their issues were resolved.

That stance was reversed after representatives of the Canadian Soccer Players Association (CSPA), which represents the players of the Canada’s Women’s National Team (CWNT), met with Canada Soccer on Saturday to discuss their concerns.

A subsequent statement from the CSPA read: “Prior to that meeting, Canada Soccer told us that they consider our job action to be an unlawful strike.

“They told us that if we did not return to work – and did not commit today to playing in Thursday’s game against the United States – they would not only take legal action to force us back to the pitch but would consider taking steps to collect what could be millions of dollars in damages from our Players’ Association and from each of the individual players currently in camp.

“As individual players who have received no compensation yet for any of our work for Canada Soccer in 2022, we cannot afford the risks that personal action against us by Canada Soccer will create. Because of this, we have advised Canada Soccer that we will return to training tomorrow and we will play in the SheBelieves Cup as scheduled.

“We continue to believe that Canada Soccer’s cuts to the national team programmes – especially right before our World Cup – are unacceptable. We continue to believe that Canada Soccer needs to do more to support our programs and our players, and we continue to believe that unless we stand up together and demand more, nothing will ever change.”

Sinclair quote-tweeted the statement and wrote: “To be clear. We are being forced back to work for the short term. This is not over. We will continue to fight for everything we deserve and we will win. The SheBelieves is being played in protest.”

Canada Soccer responded with a statement which read: “Canada Soccer has heard the Women’s National Team Players and has committed to a path to addressing each of the demands made by the players. But Canada Soccer knows that is not enough. There is still work to do.

“Canada Soccer has committed to negotiating a comprehensive collective agreement with both of the player associations of the Women’s and Men’s National Teams. That agreement, once concluded, will be an historic deal that will deliver real change and pay equity in Canada Soccer. It is a goal worth getting right.

“Canada Soccer has also seen the comments from the CSPA about ‘forcing’ the players back to work. Canada Soccer respects the players’ right to organise.

Canada forward Janine Beckie previously stated the team would not play in the SheBelieves Cup until the issue was resolved
Canada forward Janine Beckie (centre) previously stated the team would not play in the SheBelieves Cup until the issue was resolved (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“The players, while having taken job action, were not and are not in a legal strike position under Ontario labour law. Canada Soccer was not prepared to jeopardize the SheBelieves Cup tournament, the preparation it would afford the Women’s National Team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, nor the experience it would afford countless fans who had undoubtedly traveled to Orlando to see their National Team heroes.

“Canada Soccer therefore took the necessary steps to ensure that such games will be played as scheduled. Canada Soccer is heartened that the Women’s National Team Players will play as it committed.”

The players’ coordinated campaign kicked off on Friday with both Canada’s women’s and men’s national teams issuing statements over budget cuts and demanding answers from the federation.

The women’s statement included claims that measures had resulted in scrapped or severely reduced training camps, including cuts to players and personnel, and said the team had been told there would be no home friendlies before the World Cup.

