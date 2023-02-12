Former foreign minister Christodoulides wins race to be president of Cyprus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former foreign minister Christodoulides wins race to be president of Cyprus

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 5.54pm Updated: February 12 2023, 6.55pm
Presidential candidate Nikos Christodoulides smiles as walks with his supporters after casting his vote during the presidential elections in Geroskipou in south west coastal city of Paphos, Cyprus, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Voting has started in a runoff to elect ethnically split Cyprus’ eighth new president, pitting a former foreign minister who campaigned as a unifier eschewing ideological and party divisions against a popular veteran diplomat. Some 561,000 citizens are eligible to vote and both Nikos Christoulides, the ex-foreign minister and Andreas Mavroyiannis are hoping for a higher turnout than the 72% that cast ballots in Feb. 5 first round. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Former foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides was elected as the new president of Cyprus in a run-off election on Sunday after his rival, veteran diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis, conceded defeat.

With 99.5% of ballots counted, Christodoulides had 52% of the vote to Mr Mayroyiannis’ 48%, according to the official results.

Mr Christodoulides campaigned as a unifying force, eschewing ideological and party divisions. His message resonated with a wide swath of voters.

Mr Mavroyiannis positioned himself as the agent of change, ushering in a new political era following a decade of rule by the outgoing president, Nicos Anastasiades.

Cyprus Presidential Election
Andreas Mavroyiannis conceded defeat in the run-off vote to be president of Cyprus (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)

But Mavroyiannis’ support from the communist-rooted AKEL party may have pushed swing voters to Christodoulides.

Speaking to a sombre crowd of supporters, Mr Mavroyiannis, 66, who had served as the country’s ambassador to the United Nations, said he would not pursue an “active and daily role” in politics but remained willing to offer his counsel to the new government, if asked.

“I want to congratulate Nikos Christodoulides for his election victory and to wish more power to him,” Mr Mavroyiannis said. “I’m saddened that we couldn’t fulfil the hopes and expectations for a large progressive changes that our homeland needs.”

Exit polls had suggested Christodoulides swayed enough voters from the largest Democratic Rally (DISY) party, whose leader Averof Neophytou failed to make it into the run-off.

Cyprus Presidential Election
A man casts his vote during the presidential election in Geroskipou, near the resort of Paphos (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

The DISY leadership decided not to formally back either candidate and left it to members to vote as they saw fit.

Many DISY party insiders had blamed Mr Christodoulides, a long-time party member, for running against Neophytou and splitting the party vote.

However, many do not want the communist-rooted AKEL, Mr Mavroyiannis’ main backer, from regaining a foothold in government and fear the diplomat becoming the next president of Cyprus would threaten the country’s fragile economy and pro-Western trajectory.

Critics fault AKEL for bringing Cyprus to the brink of bankruptcy a decade ago and for maintaining a pro-Moscow slant.

Mr Mavroyiannis had fended off suggestions that he would shape economic policies according to the directives of AKEL.

Amid the bickering within DISY, Mr Anastasiades, a former party leader, took the unusual step of issuing a statement suggesting that DISY members should work to thwart an AKEL-backed government.

He urged the party’s voters to safeguard the island’s Western orientation and its deepening alliance with the US and to maintain fiscal discipline while effectively dealing with an influx of migrants.

Some 561,000 citizens were eligible to vote and turnout for the runoff stood at 72.2%, marginally higher than in the first round of voting, according to official figures.

The new president will face the tough challenge of trying to revive stalemated peace talks with breakaway Turkish Cypriots, who declared independence nearly a decade after a 1974 Turkish invasion that followed a coup aiming at union with Greece.

Both Mr Christodoulides and Mr Mavroyiannis were key insiders during the last failed peace drive at a Swiss resort in 2017 as close confidantes of Mr Anastasiades.

Both have pointed to Turkey’s insistence on maintaining a permanent troop presence and military intervention rights in a reunified Cyprus as the main reason for the unravelling of negotiations.

Mr Christodoulides has said he draws the line at those two Turkish demands, while Mr Mavroyiannis softened his stance to woo left-wing voters who think more could have been done to reach a deal in Switzerland.

“Mr Christodoulides’ candidacy is an opportunity for Cypriot people to turn the page, with a new type of governance, with a humanist purpose above all else,” voter Neophytos Makrides, 58, said as he cast his ballot in Paphos.

“No to corruption and in favour of the right resolution of the Cypriot problem.”

